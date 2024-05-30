THE DAVINCI MICHAELANGELO EXPERIENCE to Launch First Ever UK Tour in September 2024

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Winchester.
"The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience", now in its 9th season, has toured across the United States, including the production's 100th Off-Broadway milestone performance at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC.
Under exclusive representation by Peter Jacobs of Independent Concert Productions and Gary Lane of Centerlane Attractions / Worldwide Management, "The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience" will be presented at some of the most prestigious theaters across the UK.
Created and performed by Mark Rodgers, the performance was first conceived as an exhibition celebrating the work of these two giants of the Italian Renaissance. This unique, multi-media production views the works of these two distinctive rivals through a dramatic and contemporary lens.
Thought-provoking and inspiring, this production is relatable to a wide spectrum of audiences. Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of DaVinci & Michelangelo to modern-day geniuses, such as; Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" Da Vinci and Michelangelo.
"The resulting performance interest, that has come from the presenting venues here in the UK, is the same as having a chart hit," says Peter Jacobs, Independent Concert Productions. Tickets are now on sale at each theatre's website.
Directed by Bill Stine, Lighting Design by Maartin Cornelis, Technical/Sound Design by John Rodgers.
Sept 4, 2024- Wed - Winchester - Theatre Royal
Sept 5, 2024 - Thur - Coventry - The Albany Theatre - 2 pm Matinee Performance
Sept 5, 2024 - Thur - Coventry - The Albany Theatre: 7:30 pm Evening Performance
Sept 6, 20024 - Fri - Borough Parade - Chippenham - Neeld Theatre
Sept 7, 2024- Sat- Barnstable - Queens Theatre
Sept 8, 2024 - Sun - Peterborough - New Theatre
Sept 10, 2024 - Tue - Mersey Square - Stockport Plaza
Sept 11, 20024 - Wed - Birmingham - Town Hall Theatre
Sept 12, 2024 - Thur - Glasgow - Oran Mor Theatre
Sept 13, 2024 - Fri - Dumfries - Theatre Royal
Sept 14, 2024 - Sat - Sheffield - The Foundry
Sept 16, 2024 - Mon - Aberdeen - Tivoli Theatre
Sept 18, 2024 - Wed - Liverpool - St George's Hall
Sept 19, 2024 - Thur - Alnwick - Playhouse
Sept 20, 2024 - Fri - Dundee - Whitehall Theatre
Sept 21, 2024 - Sat - Kirkcaldy - Adam Smith Theatre
Sept 22, 2024 - Sun - Middleton Hall - University of Hull
Sept 23, 2024 - Mon - Rochdale Borough - Your Trust: Middleton Arena
Sept 25, 2024 - Wed - Hunstanton - Princess Theatre
Sept 26, 2024 - Thur - Henley on Thames - Kenton Theatre
Sept 27, 2024 - Fri - Honiton - The Beehive: Matinee 2:00 pm
Sept 27, 2024 - Fri - Honiton - The Beehive: Evening 7:oo pm Performance
Sept 28, 2024 - Sat - Farnham - Aldridge Theatre
Sept 29, 2024 - Sun - Harpenden - Eric Morecomb Theatre
