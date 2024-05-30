THE DAVINCI MICHAELANGELO EXPERIENCE to Launch First Ever UK Tour in September 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience", now in its 9th season, has toured across the United States, including the production's 100th Off-Broadway milestone performance at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC.

Under exclusive representation by Peter Jacobs of Independent Concert Productions and Gary Lane of Centerlane Attractions / Worldwide Management, "The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience" will be presented at some of the most prestigious theaters across the UK.

Created and performed by Mark Rodgers, the performance was first conceived as an exhibition celebrating the work of these two giants of the Italian Renaissance. This unique, multi-media production views the works of these two distinctive rivals through a dramatic and contemporary lens.

Thought-provoking and inspiring, this production is relatable to a wide spectrum of audiences. Through exploration of their inventions, machines, sketches, paintings, and sculptures, Rodgers connects the immortal work of DaVinci & Michelangelo to modern-day geniuses, such as; Les Paul, Van Cliburn, and Paul McCartney, and encourages audiences to discover their own "inner" Da Vinci and Michelangelo.

"The resulting performance interest, that has come from the presenting venues here in the UK, is the same as having a chart hit," says Peter Jacobs, Independent Concert Productions. Tickets are now on sale at each theatre's website.

Directed by Bill Stine, Lighting Design by Maartin Cornelis, Technical/Sound Design by John Rodgers.

"The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience" Theatrical Performance tour schedule:

Sept 4, 2024- Wed - Winchester - Theatre Royal

Sept 5, 2024 - Thur - Coventry - The Albany Theatre - 2 pm Matinee Performance

Sept 5, 2024 - Thur - Coventry - The Albany Theatre: 7:30 pm Evening Performance

Sept 6, 20024 - Fri - Borough Parade - Chippenham - Neeld Theatre

Sept 7, 2024- Sat- Barnstable - Queens Theatre

Sept 8, 2024 - Sun - Peterborough - New Theatre

Sept 10, 2024 - Tue - Mersey Square - Stockport Plaza

Sept 11, 20024 - Wed - Birmingham - Town Hall Theatre

Sept 12, 2024 - Thur - Glasgow - Oran Mor Theatre

Sept 13, 2024 - Fri - Dumfries - Theatre Royal

Sept 14, 2024 - Sat - Sheffield - The Foundry

Sept 16, 2024 - Mon - Aberdeen - Tivoli Theatre

Sept 18, 2024 - Wed - Liverpool - St George's Hall

Sept 19, 2024 - Thur - Alnwick - Playhouse

Sept 20, 2024 - Fri - Dundee - Whitehall Theatre

Sept 21, 2024 - Sat - Kirkcaldy - Adam Smith Theatre

Sept 22, 2024 - Sun - Middleton Hall - University of Hull

Sept 23, 2024 - Mon - Rochdale Borough - Your Trust: Middleton Arena

Sept 25, 2024 - Wed - Hunstanton - Princess Theatre

Sept 26, 2024 - Thur - Henley on Thames - Kenton Theatre

Sept 27, 2024 - Fri - Honiton - The Beehive: Matinee 2:00 pm

Sept 27, 2024 - Fri - Honiton - The Beehive: Evening 7:oo pm Performance

Sept 28, 2024 - Sat - Farnham - Aldridge Theatre

Sept 29, 2024 - Sun - Harpenden - Eric Morecomb Theatre

