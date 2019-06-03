Sunday Classics Season Comes To A Close As The RSNO Take Edinburgh Audiences On A Journey Through The Solar System

Holst's mystical masterpiece with stunning NASA images of our solar system: a spectacular Sunday Classics Season finale.

Take an unforgettable journey to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. With the visionary music of Holst's The Planets, together with stunning NASA images of our solar system's planets in high definition on the big screen in the gorgeous surroundings of the Usher Hall.

From the galvanising military rhythms of Mars to the eerie beauty of Venus; from the majestic power of Jupiter to the mystical visions of Neptune - The Planets is a spectacular tribute to pioneering science, and also a glimpse into the hidden mysteries of astrology, all conveyed in some of Holst's most evocative music. Combined with real-life, large-screen NASA pictures of the planets' uncanny natural beauties, it's an overwhelmingly powerful experience.

Holst's magical masterpiece is performed by the exceptional musicians of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, directed by exciting young British conductor Ben Palmer. And before the interval, prepare for lift-off with some of the most dazzling space-themed music ever written.

Stanley Kubrick contrasted the imposing power of Richard Strauss's mighty Also sprach Zarathustra and Johann Strauss (ii)'s elegant Blue Danube waltz in his trailblazing movie 2001: A Space Odyssey, while John Williams transports us to the universe of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in his rousing music for Star Wars.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You