Scottish Government Will Increase Culture Budget By £15.8 Million

The Scottish government has released its budget for the 2024-25 year, which includes increased funding for culture.
The new budget notes that the government will "increase funding for culture and heritage this year by £15.8 million." This marks the first step toward the government's goal of investing at least £100 million more in arts and culture by 2028‑29.
The plan is to restore £6.6m to Creative Scotland for their utilisation of reserves and to also provide a further £6.6 million to offset their shortfall in National Lottery funding.
In addition, the government plans to deliver a 3% inflationary increase for the National Performing Companies and £0.8 million to sustain the V&A Dundee.
Learn more and read the budget plan here.
