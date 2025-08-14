Scottish Comedian Marc Jennings Adds Extra Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



With the rest of Marc Jennings' shows this week sold out and very limited availability for next week, Monkey Barrel Comedy have added a second extra show at 10:40pm on Saturday, August 16.

Following on from three sold out Edinburgh Fringe runs, his debut stand-up special recorded at Glasgow's iconic King's Theatre and recent UK and Ireland tour, Scottish comedian and Some Laugh podcast host Marc Jennings returns to the Fringe with brand new show Bread and Circuses - packed with his trademark sharp observations on current events, politics and modern dating.

Described in a 5-star Broadway World review at "the sharpest hour of comedy you'll catch at the Fringe this year." In Bread and Circuses, Marc focuses his lens on the absurd contradictions of modern life, taking in spiralling housing costs, precarious work, and the ideological confusion of a generation stuck at home longer than ever. With his trademark clarity and confidence, Jennings hilariously interrogates the emotional fallout of a society losing its sense of class solidarity, and the vulnerable young men being driven down right-wing rabbit holes as they find themselves caught between toxic masculinity and online radicalisation.

Delivered with wry intelligence and a deep sense of personal investment, the show balances razor-sharp political commentary with cultural critique, all grounded in Marc's distinctive Scottish wit and relatable anecdotes. Bread and Circuses is a smart, urgent hour from a comic increasingly unafraid to offer a different perspective.

Scottish comedian Marc Jennings is one of the country's strongest up-and-coming comedic talents and one of the hosts of the popular Some Laugh podcast alongside Stephen Buchanan and Stuart McPherson. Marc is a regular panellist and writer on BBC Scotland's satirical news show Breaking the News and has written on BBC Scotland's Scot Squad. A familiar face on BBC Scotland TV having performed stand-up on The Comedy Underground and appearing on Edinburgh Unlocked and Socially Distant With Susan Calman.

Marc was named Scottish Comedian of the Year in 2019 and regularly performs in leading comedy clubs all over the UK. In 2023, he sold-out The King's Theatre in his hometown of Glasgow, where he recorded his first stand-up comedy special Original Sound. He has sold-out his Edinburgh Festival runs in 2022, 2023 and 2024, performed at the Perth and Adelaide Fringe Festivals in Australia and has had several of his stand-up routines reach millions of views online.