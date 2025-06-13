Scott Turnbull Will Bring Fringe Debut to Summerhall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor, writer, clown, comedian and all-round nincompoop Scott Turnbull invites you into an absurd foray into the wonderful world of love, death and everything in-between. Award-winning surrealist Scott brings you back to 90s classrooms with an overhead projector and miniature Casio Keyboard for a lo-fi adventure into the abyss.

Expect live sketching and animation, catchy songs played badly, inventive limmericks, absurd physical comedy, and a series of unexpectedly tender moments linked together with off-kilter dark humour, felt tip pens and a whole lot of nincompoopery. It's The Mighty Boosh meets Vic and Bob meets something entirely unique.

Scott Turnbull was awarded one of Tees Valley Combined Authority's prestigious 2024 Artist of the Year bursaries. He is fresh from a North East tour of surrealist comedy-horror-thriller Unexpected Item in the Bagging Area co-produced by ARC Stockton, where he is an associate artist.

