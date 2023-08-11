SHERLOCK HOLMES: A STUDY IN LIPSTICK, KETCHUP, AND BLOOD Comes to Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood runs from the 1  to 22 September. 

By: Aug. 11, 2023

Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1887 classic Sherlock Holmes adventure A Study in Scarlet is once again set to captivate audiences in late summer when it is brought to life in the theatrical adaptation Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood written by acclaimed writer Lesley Hart in Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s outdoor Amphitheatre.

In a blasted world, two survivors - a doctor and an actor - pass the time by staging their favourite story salvaged from the flames: A Study in Scarlet, the origin story of Sherlock Holmes. But when tensions arise around casting, more than dead bodies start to surface.

The play, co-produced with St Alban’s based theatre company OVO, will feature Deirdre Davis (Eileen Donachie in River City, BBC Scotland, and the films Orphans and Get Duked) who will be reprising her role as Harry and Ben Stock (Gypsy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Ash.

Once again, the production will be directed by Marc Small and is designed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman, sound by Matthew Tomlinson and movement by Lesley Hutchison.

Lesley Hart’s plays include Safe Keeping (Paines Plough), World Domination (A Play, A Pie & A Pint/Sherman Theatre), Role Shift (Birds of Paradise), The Fundraiser (Horsecross Arts), Flame Proof, 3 Seconds (PPP/Traverse Theatre), Saint One (PPP/Aberdeen Performing Arts), Personal Best (BBC Radio Scotland). For Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Lesley co-wrote Plunge Day with Sally Reid - a short digital play for young people which featured in the Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2020 #LightHopeJoy season. As an actor, Lesley has featured as regular character Louise Caplin in BBC Studios long running soap River City, as well as appearing onstage for The National Theatre of Scotland, Traverse Theatre, Òran Mór and in the film Wild Rose.

Director Marc Small said about the production:

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to return to Pitlochry and revive Sherlock: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood. Directing the inimitable Deirdre Davis is always a joy and a surprise; she is a wonderfully thoughtful actress. Lesley Hart provides a funny and poignant script that interweaves the characters’ reality with the murder mystery to be solved. Pitlochry’s beautiful Amphitheatre serves as the backdrop to the unfolding drama. This year I am also fortunate enough to be taking the show to the stunning Roman Theatre, St Alban’s, in an exciting co production with OVO."

Sherlock Holmes: A Study in Lipstick, Ketchup and Blood runs from the 1  to 22 September. Tickets are available from the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Box Office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com




