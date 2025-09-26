Review: TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL, King's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After eight successful years in the West End, Tina- The Tina Turner Musical embarks on its first UK tour. The show tells the story of the humble beginnings of Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee to the global superstar known as Tina Turner.

Young Anna Mae is known for her big voice that stands out at church. When she visits a club at seventeen and is offered the chance to perform with Ike Turner, her life changes overnight. Ike is a charming older man who is established in the music industry and he wants to take Anna Mae on tour with him.

While this is a huge opportunity for her professionally, she becomes romantically entangled with Turner who is abusive and manipulative. David King-Yombo portrays the charming but cruel Ike so well that the audience isn’t quite sure whether to cheer or boo at the curtain call.

This performance was led by Jochebel Ohene MaCcarthy, who perfectly captures Tina’s mannerisms and the power of her voice. Her more vulnerable moments are heartbreaking- Tina arriving at a motel caked in blood and begging for a room so that she can escape her abusive husband. In Act Two we see Tina try to rebuild her career and personal life following her separation from Ike. She falls in love with Erwin Bach (William Beckerleg) and starts to achieve success in her own right. Tina Turner was heavily involved with the creation of this show which is something that sets it apart from other biographical musicals and the storytelling is all the better for it.

One thing that is particularly brilliant about Tina is the pacing of the musical. This Glasgow audience was desperate for a sing-along but the way the songs are performed early on in the show doesn’t invite unwanted participation. The high-energy finale gives the people what they want and the show ends on a high that you would normally only expect to achieve at a Tina Turner concert.

The costumes are stunning, the choreography is brilliant and the performances are outstanding. Tina- The Tina Turner Musical is a fantastic and fitting tribute to a truly incredible woman.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

