Review: THE SEEGER SESSIONS REVIVAL, St Luke's

The Seeger Sessions Revival are a band that celebrate the Bruce Springsteen album We Shall Overcome: The Seeger Sessions, which is a blend of American folk, bluegrass and gospel.

A matinee show is a real treat with doors opening at 1pm and the event finishing by 3pm. Don’t be mistaken for thinking this will be a more laid-back affair; both the band and audience brought a huge amount of energy to this show!

The 13 piece band are extraordinary musicians who perform with fiddle, banjo and brass instruments, creating a really exciting blend of music with a real party feel.

Highlights from the setlist include “O Mary Don’t You Weep’; ‘Old Dan Tucker’ and ‘Pay Me My Money Down’. As is often the case, the Celtic Connections audience were word perfect and in fine song as they join in for the sing-alongs. St Luke’s is a fantastic venue for this sort of event and the atmosphere was electric- particularly impressive considering the time of day.

It’s clear that this band love what they do and their enthusiasm radiates from the stage. The energy is matched by a passionate and lively audience, and this show makes for a wonderful afternoon of live music.

