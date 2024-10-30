Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Pavilion Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating 50 years of wowing audiences, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show returns to Glasgow. To say that this musical has a cult following would be an understatement and the Pavilion Theatre is packed with an audience who have very much dressed for the occasion.

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two clean-cut kids, Brad (Connor Carson) and Janet (Lauren Chia). On the way home from a friend's wedding, their car blows a tyre and on this dark and stormy night and seek refuge in a mysterious castle. They meet a variety of strange characters including Riff Raff (Job Greuter) who tells them they've arrived on a very special night for their master.

Any disappointment anyone might have had that the advertised Frank-N-Further wasn't performing on this occasion would have vanished the second Stephen Webb's high heels hit the stage. An experienced Frank, Webb embodies this loveable menace perfectly.Â

Nathan Canton takes on the role of the Narrator and his experience as a comedian really adds something to this performance. Though many of the call and response lines are well known, there are a few curveballs and he is quite off the mark with comebacks.Â

The songs are classics, "Hot Patootie"; "Don't Dream It, Be It" and of course, "The Time Warp". This is a well-cast production of a much-loved show. A fair amount of the enjoyment of a live production of Rocky Horror is down to the audience interaction and even on a Tuesday night, the Glasgow crowd was completely up for a party.Â

