Review: THE GLASGOW POISONER, Òran Mór

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Glasgow Poisoner is a new musical based on a true story, written and directed by Tom Cooper & Jen McGregor. Set in 1857, Madeline Smith is one of the most famous examples of Scotland’s unique “not proven” verdict.

The Glasgow Poisoner opens with such gusto, I thought we were going to rattle through the whole plot in the first twelve minutes. Rather than just tell the story of what happened, this is a unique look through the eyes of Plume (Morgan E. Ross) who wants to create a pamphlet that will shift copies.

Not proven is unsatisfactory to Plume, he wants a hard yes or no to fit a sensational headline. Madeline (Chiara Sparkes) gives her version of events. Her lover Pierre Emile L’Engelier (David Joseph Healy) was manipulative and not of the same social standing as this young woman from Blythswood Square so her father didn’t approve. She claims his death was accidental and all evidence was circumstantial. Emile presents a different story.

Chiara Sparkes is outstanding as Smith. The script is brought to life with a burst of sass and wit and her talent really shines during the musical numbers. Healy flits brilliantly between this charming young man who won Smith over to being controlling and aggressive. Ross is also great as Plume who has to accept not getting a definitive answer as to Madeline’s guilt.

The Glasgow Poisoner is a gritty and thrilling new Scottish musical with incredible talent that is not to be missed!

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...