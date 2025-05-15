Review: THE BOOK OF MORMON, King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Book of Mormon is a comedy musical from the creators of South Park- Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Bobby Lopez the Co-writer of Avenue Q and Frozen. It follows a pair of Mormons on their mission- considered to be the most important time of their lives.

The model Mormon, Elder Price (Adam Bailey) is ready to set off on his mission. He dreams of being sent to Orlando where he can recruit new members to the Church of the Latter Day Saints all while soaking up the happiest place on earth. Unfortunately for him, his mission is to Uganda and making things even worse, his mission partner is chaotic Elder Cunningham (Sam Glen).

Uganda proves to be quite the challenge for the pair and the other Elders who have been stationed there have a success rate of zero. With Elder Price's firm belief in his faith and Elder Cunningham's tendency to lie to make things more interesting, will they manage to convert anyone to their Church?

The Book of Mormon is notorious for being close to the bone with its humour. This is not a musical for the easily offended. The language is strong and there are some seriously jaw-dropping lines that won't be for everyone. A good bench mark would be whether or not you find South Park a bit hard to handle at points because the comedy is very much along the same lines.

One of the things that has ensured The Book of Mormon's longevity is that its a damn good musical. The songs are fantastic and the likes of "I Believe" and "Tomorrow Is A Latter Day" are guaranteed earworms for days. It's great fun, this cast are terrific and Casey Nicholaw's choreography is superb.

Nyah Nish gives a standout performance as Nabaulungi, a young woman who is considering joining the Church. Her village is ruled by a tyrannical General and she feels she has no prospects and is looking for something to believe in.

It might not be for everyone but The Book of Mormon is a clever and wickedly funny musical that has the audience in hysterics.

