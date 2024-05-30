Review: THE 39 STEPS, Theatre Royal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A smash hit in the West End and on Broadway, The 39 Steps is based on the 1915 novel and 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name. What sets this adaptation apart from the film is that all of the characters are played by just four actors.

Daniel Jacobs plays Richard Hannay, a man who after a sequence of events finds himself with a dead body in his flat. He's the number one suspect and flees to Scotland to try and clear his name. Safeena Ladha plays Annabella Schmidt (and a few other roles), Eugene McCoy and Maddie Rice are credited as Clown 1 and Clown 2 and cover an impressive array of characters.

Much of the show's comedy comes from these multiple roles and the skill with which the performers switch between. The "lo-fi" effects of the film, shadow puppets and hand-made wind effects might look effortless but it is clear that an awful lot of work has gone into making it look so easy. The precision of the actors is truly impressive throughout and they are all terrific comedic performers.

Hitchcock fans will be pleased with the references that are dropped into the play, from the mention of Vertigo to a brief reenactment of one of his most famous scenes. The 39 Steps is a love letter to classic cinema and is a fresh, fun take on a spy thriller.

Comments