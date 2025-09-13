Review: SMALL ACTS OF LOVE, Citizens Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After eight long years, Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre is welcoming audiences back following its multi-million pound redevelopment. The theatre is stunning and has retained a lot of its original features while making the building a lot more accessible and modern.

Small Acts of Love is a Citizens Theatre production in association with the National Theatre of Scotland, written by Frances Poet with music and lyrics by Ricky Ross. This piece has been created to name and memorialise those who died in the 1988 Pan Am 103 tragedy.

Small Acts of Love takes an unusual approach with its narrative. It’s a collection of stories from people who lost loved ones and those who lived and worked in Lockerbie. The actors take on a range of roles from local residents to American families. The stories are heartfelt but the changing of characters makes it difficult to connect with them.

This piece shines a light on the effect the disaster still has on the people who experienced it. It looks at small acts of kindness- washing clothes to return to the families of those who lost their lives and collecting and repairing belongings found in luggage.

The beautiful staging makes the most of the space and having the band onstage is a lovely touch.

Small Acts of Love succeeds in what it sets out to achieve; it humanises the people who lost their lives in Lockerbie and shows the friendship between the families who lost loved ones.

Photo by: Mihaela Bodlovic

Reader Reviews

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...