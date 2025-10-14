Review: RIVERDANCE 30: THE NEW GENERATION, King's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating 30 years of entertaining audiences worldwide, Riverdance 30: The New Generation is a tour that celebrates this cultural phenomenon.

Starting with a compilation video that shows highlights of Riverdance from the last few decades, this production has the feel of a much larger venue. Staged in theatres, the scale of the show and the sprawling backdrops are more akin to an arena tour.

The opening dance showcases the exceptional talent of the performers, leaving you wondering where they can go from there. The first act sees a blend of dance styles with each scene taking on a different theme.

The music is stirring and complements the movement beautifully. At times, it is hard to believe that it's coming from just four musicians. Mark Alfred, Cathal Croke, Emma McPhilemy, and Haley Richardson play a variety of instruments and all are given their moment in the spotlight. It’s a real treat to have them featured like this rather than relegated to the background.

The choreography is brilliant, and this show has been well-designed to showcase Irish dancing while also keeping you wanting more. The long line formations are seriously impressive and impactful.

The two lead dancers Fergus Fitzpatrick and Anna Mai Fitzpatrick, are exceptional and a joy to watch. This production feels fresh and exciting and it will appeal to long-time fans of Riverdance and also captivate a new generation of audience.

Reader Reviews

