Review: HOW TO KEEP UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS, Underbelly Cowgate

So La Flair brings this fun, punchy 'cabaret campaign against keeping up culture' with energy and bags of laughs. Equal parts verbatim, disco, and spoken word, and informed by interviews with women and non-binary people aged 5-60, How to Keep up with the Kardashians is an ode to self-love.

The seven performers have wonderful chemistry and an even more wonderful taste in music. Dance floor fillers carry the show through, group dances punctuating each part.

Each actor guides us through their own mission for the truth about bodies (that they're all just absolutely fine), and each monologue or scene is an ode to reclaiming them in a world still so boringly obsessed with perfection.

The hour flies by easily, with many stand-out fringe moments. The show could do with some work to make it flow a little better: there are a lot of genres going on which isn't a problem but as a whole, it lacks cohesion.

However, it's well worth a watch... and a boogie!