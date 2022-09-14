Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Set in Minnesota in 1934, Girl From The North Country is an Olivier award-winning musical written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan.

Nick Laine (Colin Connor) owns a rundown guest house and cares for his wife Elizabeth (Frances McNamee) who has dementia. The bank is threatening to seize the property and he is trying to save his family from bankruptcy. They have two children, reckless Gene (Gregor Milne) and their adopted daughter Marianne (Justina Kehinde).

The standout performance is Frances McNamee as Elizabeth. Ranging from confident and sometimes aggressive to meek and childlike, she is a captivating performer.

Girl From The North Country is more of a play with songs than a jukebox musical. Songs such as "Like A Rolling Stone" and "Hurricane" are recognisable but performed in a fresh way that gives them new life. The strength of the songs in this musical are the ensemble numbers which are utterly joyful.

While the subject matter might not be the most uplifting, the music ensures this story ends on a hopeful note. Girl From The North Country is an exciting new musical that delights in its simplicity and boasts excellent performances.