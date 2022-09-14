Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Review of Girl From The North Country at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow

Scotland News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Review: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Set in Minnesota in 1934, Girl From The North Country is an Olivier award-winning musical written and directed by Conor McPherson and featuring the songs of Bob Dylan.

Nick Laine (Colin Connor) owns a rundown guest house and cares for his wife Elizabeth (Frances McNamee) who has dementia. The bank is threatening to seize the property and he is trying to save his family from bankruptcy. They have two children, reckless Gene (Gregor Milne) and their adopted daughter Marianne (Justina Kehinde).

The standout performance is Frances McNamee as Elizabeth. Ranging from confident and sometimes aggressive to meek and childlike, she is a captivating performer.

Girl From The North Country is more of a play with songs than a jukebox musical. Songs such as "Like A Rolling Stone" and "Hurricane" are recognisable but performed in a fresh way that gives them new life. The strength of the songs in this musical are the ensemble numbers which are utterly joyful.

While the subject matter might not be the most uplifting, the music ensures this story ends on a hopeful note. Girl From The North Country is an exciting new musical that delights in its simplicity and boasts excellent performances.


Regional Awards


From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue


Review: SALLY, Oran Mor, GlasgowReview: SALLY, Oran Mor, Glasgow
September 7, 2022

Sally’s electric performance as Sally Bowles has turned a rural touring production of Cabaret into an unlikely hit. When it transfers to the West End and Broadway, Sally is given personal assistant Tyler to help manage her diary.
Review: BUGSY MALONE, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: BUGSY MALONE, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 7, 2022

Prohibition era, New York. A city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. Rival gangster bosses Fat Sam and Dandy Dan are at loggerheads. The custard pies are flying and Dandy Dan’s gang has gotten the upper hand since obtaining the new-fangled “splurge” gun. Now, Fat Sam and his bumbling buffoons are in real trouble!
Review: BURN, Theatre Royal, GlasgowReview: BURN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow
September 1, 2022

A co-production between the National Theatre of Scotland, New York City’s The Joyce Theater and Edinburgh International Festival, Burn is a new creation from the legendary Scottish actor and author Alan Cumming and the Olivier award-winning and internationally renowned choreographer Steven Hoggett (Black Watch, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), featuring Robert Burns’ own words and the music of Anna Meredith.
Review: ROCK OF AGES, King's TheatreReview: ROCK OF AGES, King's Theatre
August 31, 2022

Rock of Ages is the hilarious musical comedy lavished with over 25 classic rock anthems, including Don’t Stop Believin’, We Built This City, The Final Countdown, Wanted Dead or Alive, Here I Go Again, Can’t Fight this Feeling and I Want To Know What Love Is, played loud and proud by an awesome live band.
EDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2022: Review: MARC JENNINGS: ORIGINAL SOUND, Monkey Barrel
August 30, 2022

Scottish Comedian of the Year winner, viral video star and regular panellist on BBC Scotland's Breaking the News, Marc Jennings returns to the Fringe following his sold-out debut in 2019. In this new show Marc tackles the topics dominating our cultural conversation today, shares his experience of an ill-fated lockdown relationship and discusses the difficulties of modern dating.