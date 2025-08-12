Review: EDINBURGH 2025: REVIEW: JAZZ EMU: THE PLEASURE IS ALL YOURS at Queen Dome At Pleasance Dome

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You may have caught him as a previous Fringe favourite or perhaps on his TikTok channel or perhaps you’ve just discovered him during this festival. You better get used to seeing Jazz Emu because he’s an absolute legend of character comedy, here at Edinburgh Fringe 2025 with new show: The Pleasure Is All Yours.



Underneath this entirely mega-machismo-mania persona is a gifted musician, writer and performer bringing musically comedic mayhem of the finest order via self-made synth-pop, banging vocals, a dollop of Jim Carrey energy and the silliest swagger dressed up in exaggerated shoulder pads and technicolour jumpsuit. This show is a genre-transcending, satisfying self-help satire about power, hypermasculinity, existentialism, and joy, lots and lots of joy - and catchy, clever songs!

There needs to be a specific commendation made for the way that Jazz Emu has incorporated digital media (Jimmy Slim) into his set. There are two screens either side of the stage showing high quality visual gags (his TikTok fans will recognise this) that perfectly accompany and elevate every bit; however, also much of the time those screens show the lyrics or snippets of what he is saying. For an entertainer whose comedy schtick often features unexpected language, wordiness or vocal affectation (to hilarious results) this means that no audience member will get left behind in the jokes whether you’re perhaps somewhat hard of hearing, speak English as a second language or even just a neurodiverse laugh-lover who doesn’t watch TV without subtitles. Whether or not this accessible set design is intentional by the man behind the Emu, Archie Henderson, this design allows for all audience members to really relax for the hour - the pleasure really is all yours!



With thousands of shows to choose from at the Fringe, it continues to amaze that an act can invent, surprise and stand above the rest - that’s certainly the case here with Jazz Emu, named one of the 50 Funniest Comedians of the 21st Century by The Telegraph and it is no wonder why. The audience left laughing; it was belly-busting hysterics from start to finish with top musical chops to boot. You’ll leave a forever fan.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Until 24 August | 21:50

