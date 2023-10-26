Review: DIRTY DANCING, King's Theatre Glasgow

You'll have the time of your life watching this classic at King's Theatre this week. Featuring phenomenal choreography, catchy tunes and impressive production value, Federico Bellone's Dirty Dancing is entertaining, exciting and oh so enticing. Like Baby, nobody puts this show in the corner!

The piece follows a summer romance between Peace Corps-bound Frances "Baby" Houseman (Kira Malou) and dance instructor Johnny Castle (Michael O'Reilly) at a holiday resort in the Catskills. The chemistry between Malou and O'Reilly is indisputably steamy, both presenting their own interpretations of the classic roles while still encapsulating the essence of film icons Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze.

Malou presents a doe-eyed, socially awkward and hilariously relatable Baby, cleverly portraying her transformation from dance beginner to dance pro. O'Reilly's Johnny is the ultimate thirst-trap - he exudes sensuality with a husky voice, bad-boy scowl and shirtless torso that will have everyone weak at the knees.

Beautifully complimented by Valerio Tiberi's vibrant lighting, Austin Wilks' choreography is in a league of its own, featuring powerfully eruptive routines consistently keeping the audience on their toes. Colin Charles' Tito Suarez, Lydia Sterling's Elizabeth and Danny Colligan's Billy Kostecki showcase impressive vocal skills guiding the performance, while the live band playing alongside them create a beautifully upbeat atmosphere. The iconic scene of the couple practicing lifts in the lake is creatively depicted using a large screen.

The piece touches on the topic of abortion through Penny's (Georgia Aspinall) pregnancy. It feels like a missed opportunity not to explore this issue a little further, especially considering the recent controversy around the repeal of Roe vs. Wade in the United States. Nevertheless, the piece is definitely entertaining and stunning to watch - highly recommended for a fun night out.

Dirty Dancing is at King's Theatre Glasgow until 28 October

Photo Credit: Mark Senior