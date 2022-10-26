Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Traverse Theatre
Review of Sleeping Warrior's Crocodile Rock at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh
First staged as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint season, Crocodile Rock is a story about defying convention in Millport written by Andy McGregor and starring Stephen Arden.
Millport is the lone town on the Isle of Cumbrae with a population of around 1500 people. Stephen's dad runs the local pub on the island and he's expected to help out which is a chore as he has little in common with any of the regulars who drink there. Stephen knows that he's gay from a young age but it isn't until he acts on it as a teenager that his world is turned upside down and he faces homophobia from his friends and family.
Millport is home to an annual music festival and when a performing drag queen comes to stay in the B&B his mum runs, a whole new world opens up to Stephen. Crocodile Rock is a heartwarming tale about self-acceptance and having the courage to be your true self as Stephen finds himself through drag.
Accompanied by musicians Kim Shepherd, Simon Donaldson and Andy Manning, Arden uses songs to tell Stephen's story and they range from ballads to high-camp pop. Kenny Miller's set and costume design complements the piece perfectly and injects a healthy dose of sparkle.
The only downside to Crocodile Rock is that run time has been extended since the piece was originally staged and it feels ever so slightly stretched out. It's set in the late 1990's and the themes of homophobia are unfortunately still relevant making this an important story to tell.
Photo credit: Tim Morozzo
From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue
October 23, 2022
Shirley Valentine is a celebration of women, freedom and what it means to find yourself again. We meet Shirley, a bored, middle-aged wife and mother, when she’s contemplating what has happened to her youth, feeling stagnant and in a rut. Her children are all grown up and she frequently talks to the wall in her kitchen while preparing her husband’s regular evening meal of egg and chips. When her best friend offers to pay for a trip for two to Greece, she packs her bags, leaves a note on the cupboard door in the kitchen, and heads off for a fortnight of rest and relaxation. In Greece, she meets Costas, rediscovers herself, finds happiness, and everything she has been missing. She realises that there is more to life than the dull, mundane existence she leads back home. So now, Shirley has a big decision to make.
Review: ENOUGH OF HIM, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
October 22, 2022
Based on a true story, Enough of Him explores the life of Joseph Knight, an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion.
Review: SISTER RADIO, Tron Theatre
October 22, 2022
Sisters Fatemeh and Shirin have been living together, in the same flat in Edinburgh, for forty three years. In this flat they cook, they read their coffee grains, they think about the fading memories of their childhood in Tehran and they listen to the radio. Although they live side by side, they never talk to one another. When a global pandemic hits and the sisters are locked in their flat, they are forced to reckon with their memories of a betrayal that changed the course of their relationship.
Review: THE GOLDEN RAGE, Oran Mor, Glasgow
October 17, 2022
Gossip columnists Hedda Hopper and Louella Parsons had a readership of 75 million during the Golden Age of Hollywood. They wielded power over the careers of Grace Kelly, Orson Welles, and Charlie Chaplin. Though they could create stars, they were never afraid to break them…
Review: LA PERFORMANCE, Tron Theatre, Glasgow
October 15, 2022
Two actors, Her (Emmanuelle Laborit) and Him (Ramesh Meyyappan) rehearse backstage for a performance. When the curtain goes up, a clown and the woman the clown adores perform the rehearsed routines. But things go wrong. They argue. Who is it arguing though? Her and Him or their characters?