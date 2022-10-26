Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Traverse Theatre

First staged as part of the A Play, A Pie and A Pint season, Crocodile Rock is a story about defying convention in Millport written by Andy McGregor and starring Stephen Arden.

Millport is the lone town on the Isle of Cumbrae with a population of around 1500 people. Stephen's dad runs the local pub on the island and he's expected to help out which is a chore as he has little in common with any of the regulars who drink there. Stephen knows that he's gay from a young age but it isn't until he acts on it as a teenager that his world is turned upside down and he faces homophobia from his friends and family.

Millport is home to an annual music festival and when a performing drag queen comes to stay in the B&B his mum runs, a whole new world opens up to Stephen. Crocodile Rock is a heartwarming tale about self-acceptance and having the courage to be your true self as Stephen finds himself through drag.

Accompanied by musicians Kim Shepherd, Simon Donaldson and Andy Manning, Arden uses songs to tell Stephen's story and they range from ballads to high-camp pop. Kenny Miller's set and costume design complements the piece perfectly and injects a healthy dose of sparkle.

The only downside to Crocodile Rock is that run time has been extended since the piece was originally staged and it feels ever so slightly stretched out. It's set in the late 1990's and the themes of homophobia are unfortunately still relevant making this an important story to tell.

Photo credit: Tim Morozzo