Review: CASSIE AND THE SPACE COWBOY, Oran Mor

Cassie and the Space Cowboy is a new two-hander play written by Paul F. Matthews and directed by Edoardo Berto.

Aliens have invaded planet Earth and Malcolm (Ross Mann) seeks refuge in a stranger's home after his own was destroyed. Cassie (Gowan Calder) seems happy to have the company and the pair begin to chat about the current global situation.

Malcolm prefers to be called "Space Cowboy" due to his love of science fiction. As the pair get into a deeper discussion about bereavement and divorce, it becomes apparent that Space Cowboy is into conspiracy theories. Cassie and Malcolm have entirely opposing views on COVID-19 and the vaccine amongst other things.

Cassie does well to keep her calm as he reels off his ludicrous beliefs. The play does descend into the bizarre towards the end but there are some brilliantly funny lines in Matthews' script and solid performances from both actors make this a pleasant way to spend a lunchtime.

