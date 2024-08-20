Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Simon and Aaron of Plastic Jeezus on LEAVE THEM WANTING LESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BWW caught up with Simon and Aaron of Plastic Jeezus about bringing Leave Them Wanting Less to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get involved in the world of comedy?

It's been a long, winding road. We used to be a “proper” band, but most of our songs were a bit silly. We played in bars and pubs and places like that. Audiences were often fairly disinterested in hearing silly original songs. They just wanted to drink and chat to their friends - the music was just a bit of a nuisance. At some point, Aaron came up with the idea of entering the Musical Comedy Awards. It was our very first dedicated comedy gig and, to our genuine astonishment, we ended up winning “Best Newcomer.” Not only that, but the audience was actually *listening* to the lyrics and laughing at the jokes. From that first gig, it became obvious that comedy was where we fit in.

Can you tell us a bit about your show, Leave Them Wanting Less?

Broadly speaking, it's a selection of silly songs played by two grown men who should know better. There's no underlying narrative. There's no politics. There's no spiritual journey. But there IS a song about getting your hand stuck in a horse's bottom, so . . .

What inspired the creation of Leave Them Wanting Less?

As our debut show, it's something of a “greatest hits” - from an act with zero hits. We've put together all our favourite songs and mini-songs (we call them “songlets”) and tried to work out how they hang together best. The show wasn't inspired by any one particular thing, other than our desire to show all our best bits to as many people as possible.

What was the creative process like for Leave Them Wanting Less?

It's been built bit by bit over several years. It happens in several ways. One of us writes a song, and the other adds a few flourishes, or it might be that we have an idea for some dialogue or a “bit,” and we'll thrash it out - often in the car on the way to shows. We'll then try everything out in front of audiences, make some notes on what works, what doesn't, what needs tweaking, etc. and then go back through the process again. Some stuff works the first time, some stuff needs a lot of work and other stuff gets binned.

How do you combine music and comedy to create a show like this one, all while keeping a straight face?

Aaron always tells people it's because we've heard the jokes so many times that we're sick of them. But the truth is that we get a real kick out of keeping a straight face while saying or singing something truly absurd. It can be tough to keep a straight face sometimes, especially if the audience is howling with laughter.

What is it like bringing Leave Them Wanting Less up to the Fringe?

It's exciting! Hopefully, it'll be an opportunity to play our silly songs in front of a whole new audience - and really, honestly, our craft. Plus, it's the largest arts festival in the world. What's not to love?

What do you hope audiences take away from Leave Them Wanting Less?

A big grin and an absurd earworm or two.

How would you describe Leave Them Wanting Less in one word?

Silly.

Plastic Jeezus: Leave Them Wanting Less runs from 31 July to 26 August at Underbelly Bristo Square - Buttercup at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Sponsored content

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More