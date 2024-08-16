Q&A: EDINBURGH 2024: Sarah McGuiness on SARAH MCGUINESS SINGS CABARET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BWW caught up with Sarah McGuiness about bringing Sarah McGuiness Sings Cabaret to the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

How did you first get started in the world of cabaret?

The show is not just what it says in the name – it’s a great deal more! It’s really the cabaret of my life story. But I’ve always loved cabaret as an art form, from ever since I can remember. In its purest form, it is the most challenging, amusing, boundary-bending, society-challenging form of entertainment of them all. This is what I try to reflect with my story.

What inspired you to create Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret?

From the first time I heard Marianne Faithfull and Ute Lemper rocking through the Kurt Weill songbook, I’ve been completely hooked. The 1972 movie of Cabaret, the musical, is a masterpiece in so many ways - it’s impossible not to have been affected by it, particularly growing up in Northern Ireland during the Troubles as I did . . . The political aspect of it is of the greatest importance in multiple situations right up to what’s happening now.

What was the creative process like for Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret?

It was time to tell my own story instead of being spoken for or about. I had a crisis early this year after which I resolved to do something about it ASAP and to speak for myself for the first time, instead of allowing others to do it for me. I’ve woven my life story around these songs and how some of them inspired me and directly affected me. There are classic songs from my growing up against the violent Northern Irish background, even traditional Irish songs, my personal take on “Pirate Jenny,” the Lotte Lenya classic, some Bowie and Kate Bush, my own original songs and some from the musical itself - though with a twist - so it’s quite a mixed bag!

What is it like putting on a cabaret about your own life?

Telling my life story forced me to take up the writing reins myself and decide how much I wanted to reveal. With the help of Angela Vargos, I found that once I started, I couldn’t stop! It was a very cathartic experience and utterly surprising – I didn’t know I had so much I needed to say. I’d already submitted the title before I had any idea what it was going to turn into and what a massive journey it would be - now it’s like a mini-musical, so much more than the few songs I’d originally envisaged . . . A one-woman monologue crossed with a known musical crossed with classic ‘70s and ‘80s covers and original songs . . . And a bit more than that too . . .

What is it like bringing Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret to the Fringe?

It feels extremely vulnerable to speak your truth, especially on a nightly basis, but as a dear old friend has always said, wearing your weaknesses on your sleeve is exactly what makes you strong. Finally, through this experience, I am coming to understand that this is true. The Fringe is always a trial – we used to call it boot camp for theatre lovers and that has not changed one iota. I was as prepared as I could be, having done it in every capacity over the last 25 years. Funny how random memories are around every corner until it all blurs into one!

How does it compare to making something live versus something filmed, like some of your previous work?

It’s entirely different from any other live or filmed work I’ve ever made. I’ve always been extremely careful to keep my own life private, but there are times in one’s life when the dam just breaks, and this was one, so creatively it took on a life of its own.

What do you hope audiences take away from Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret?

I hope it makes people reflect on the potential consequences for others when we aim low. Being decent and honourable is not uncool, however much that civilising instinct is being trained out of us by the darker forces of the internet. We must all make the effort to fight against that.

How would you describe Sarah McGuinness Sings Cabaret in one word?

Truthtelling . . . Does that count as one word? Hope so!

Sarah McGuiness Sings Cabaret runs from 31 July to 26 August (no performances on 6, 13 or 20 August) at Gilded Balloon Patter House - Coorie at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.



