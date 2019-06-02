Purple Doors Productions Ltd. presents The Art of Skipping, a heart-warming new musical by Eleanor Griffiths and Megan Hughes, 12-17th August at 11.30, and 19th-24th August at 16.20 at Nicolson Square, Emerald Theatre, Greenside Venues, Venue 209.

"Never been afraid of the dark, only curious for the spark."

Alex Peel is a young and bright astronomer, destined for a life in the stars.

Then her life is turned upside-down. Alex is going blind. After working all her life for this big moment of freedom, for her eyes to be opened and released into the mysteries of space, the windows have now been firmly shut over her eyes.

Follow Alex in understanding whether our destiny has always been written in the stars and if there is sometimes more to life than all we see in front of our eyes.





