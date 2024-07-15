Popular Mentalist Suhani Shah Returns To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following last year's smash-hit, sell-out Edinburgh Fringe debut with Spellbound, Suhani Shah returns with more mind-blowing feats.

India's most famous mentalist has captivated audiences worldwide with her pioneering magic. In her new show, Suhani delves into the depths of mental mysteries, enthralling with surprises, laughter and interactive engagement. With her charismatic persona, linguistic deception, mind-reading prowess and comedic charm, Suhani guarantees an unforgettable evening that will leave audiences Spellbound.

Suhani is one of seven India-based artists Soho brings to Edinburgh this year. She joins last year's Best Newcomer Urooj Ashfaq, International Emmy Award-winner Vir Das, this year's Most Outstanding Show nominee at the Melbourne Comedy Awards Kanan Gill, and Anirban Dasgupta, Rahul Subramanian and Sumukhi Suresh, making their Edinburgh debuts. Suhani Shah: Spellbound 2.0 is brought to the Fringe by Soho Theatre in association with OML.

Suhani Shah is a renowned name in the magic industry, with over two decades of experience and more than 5,000 performances. Starting her career at age seven, Suhani has honed her craft to perfection, combining sleight of hand, mind reading, situational comedy, and engaging audience participation to create unforgettable shows. Her stylish, sophisticated, and charismatic presence is complemented by a generous dose of wit, intelligence, and humour.

Suhani seamlessly blends her understanding of human behavior and psychological techniques with the art of magic, which leaves audiences wondering if what they witnessed was real. Her exceptional skills have earned her the distinction of being the only Asian mentalist to perform at prestigious venues including Soho Theatre, the Blackpool Magic Convention, and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.



Suhani Shah: Spellbound 2.0

Venue: Soho Theatre

Dates: Wed 7 – Sat 10 Aug

Times: 7pm (& 4pm Sat)

Running time: 60 mins

Tickets: From £13

Ages: 12+

Venue: Underbelly Bristo Square - Jersey

Dates: Mon 12 – Sun 25 Aug

Times: 7pm

Running time: 60 mins

Tickets: Previews £10; Mon–Thu £12 / £13; Fri–Sun £13 / £14

Ages: 12+

SOHO THEATRE is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Our central London venue is established as one of UK's busiest with a buzzing bar, lively audiences and diverse year-round festival programme with a queer, punk, counter-culture flavour. In 2025 our second venue Soho Theatre Walthamstow opens. Work extends beyond our venues with a full touring programme and strong international connections with New York, Melbourne and Mumbai. Edinburgh Fringe is a huge part of our year, we present many shows and scout hundreds more and we are UK's leading presenter of Indian comedians. Our filmed comedy specials can be seen on international airlines and Soho Theatre Player. And our artist development and participation programmes are as important as the work on our stages. Soho Theatre is a charity and social enterprise, and our 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme is supported by Isobel and Michael Holland.

SOHO THEATRE INDIA is London's leading producer of Indian comedy and works with artists of South Asian heritage from around the world. A home for South Asian theatre since the venue opened in Dean Street in 2000, Soho Theatre has been touring work to India for over a decade and has delivered the flagship Primary Playwrights programme and Soho Theatre Labs workshops there. When stand-up comedy emerged in India at around this time, Soho Theatre was quick off the mark, introducing new comedic voices to UK audiences, in London, at the Edinburgh Fringe and around the country. Soho Theatre has filmed several artists for Soho Theatre's on-demand streaming platform Soho Player, Prime Video UK and international airlines, with Soho Theatre being first choice venue for many filmed comedy specials.

In 2017 Soho Theatre presented the inaugural comedy tent at the annual Diwali on the Square festival. And since 2019 Soho Theatre has presented UK and international comedians in Mumbai in partnership with G5A and OML among others. In 2022 Soho Theatre appointed its first ever India-based Comedy Producer to bring even more Indian comedians to the UK.

Indian and South Asian work is a major feature of Soho Theatre's year-round, festival-style programme. The venue also works in partnership with larger spaces such as Eventim Apollo and the Royal Albert Hall to bring popular Indian comedians to even bigger audiences. In 2023 Soho Theatre brought five Indian and South Asian acts to the Edinburgh Fringe. One of the performers, Urooj Ashfaq, won Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, the first India-based comic to win in the award's 40-year history. Recently, in another first, one of India's most-loved comedians, Zakir Khan, who Soho Theatre regularly brings to the UK, became the first Indian artist to headline a sold-out Royal Albert Hall, and the first to perform in Hindi.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More