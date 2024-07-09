Ollie Horn Returns To The Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After achieving critical acclaim for his heartfelt, considered and intelligent storytelling shows, 2024 is the year Ollie Horn becomes objectionable. Ollie is 32 years old this year (aka the business end of his late-20s) and he's starting to wonder whether the reason he hasn't yet found a wife is because he isn't toxic enough.

Charming, cheeky and delivered with a toddler-like playfulness, Ollie argues that the dating market should be a bit more like the corporate recruitment market ("you don't wait until somebody is unemployed to offer them a better job..."); that fixed-term marriages would solve a lot his problems ("until death is a lot, but I'll do 10-years renewable"), and will share the chat up lines that work every time.

In his intimate 50-seater yurt (henceforth known as Ollie's "Toxic Tent"), Ollie's fans will gather for energetic, provocative and semi-improvised takes on what we all think about dating and relationships but are too embarrassed to say.

Olli Horn: Comedy for toxic people (and their friends) runs at Hootennanies @ Potterrow (Big Yurt) 2-24 August (not 5,12,19) @ 9pm - tickets available here.

Since starting stand-up comedy in 2014, Ollie Horn has toured to over 25 countries as a headline act. His debut show (Pig in Japan, 2019) chronicled his four years working in Japan as a minor TV and radio personality and Ollie was celebrated as a "gifted storyteller" (The Wee Review). His second show (Before/After, 2021) was a gag-filled take on body positivity, and full of "compelling and innate funny" stories (Steve Bennett, Chortle) of Ollie's time stranded abroad during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ollie's most personal show to date (Not Much, 2023) regaled stories of ten years on the comedy circuit, therapy and meeting his childhood comedy hero, Joe Pasquale. It earned Ollie a string of four-star reviews and was optioned by Next Up for broadcast release.

In addition to club comedy and touring his solo hours, Ollie is in demand as a host and broadcaster. A resident MC at Top Secret Comedy Club, his sharp improvised crowd work clips have amassed millions of views online. Ollie has appeared as a commentator on BBC R4, The Spectator Podcast and NHK among others. He has presented for brands such as Snapchat, National Geographic Traveler, and Techstars.

Ollie is a co-founder of RGB Monster, a comedy production company that develops technology-driven format comedy shows. He will be hosting Not My Audience, an audience question-driven panel show at 15:45 daily at 32 Below. He will also be one of the regular hosts of Just The Tonic's flagship late-night stand-up showcase 11PM Live at the Big Cave.

