OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside

Using real world material including newly released trial exhibits, interviews, and text messages from medical fraudster Elizabeth Holmes, this verbatim devised play explores the mind of the woman who falsely claimed her technology would revolutionise medicine.

Defrauding investors of hundreds of millions of dollars and even using her disastrous technology on real patients, Holmes claimed that a single drop of blood could be used for up to 800 blood tests – and people believed her. Following the story of the rise and fall of Holmes' success, writer and performer Sarah Deller aims to portray the true life of Elizabeth Holmes, adopting her distinctive mannerisms and famously affected voice. Whilst looking with a critical eye, the show explores the makings of a liar, including depicting her eating disorder, which has been virtually or entirely absent from any other creative adaptation. Deller explores appearance versus reality and how the pressures of a capitalist society allows fraud to thrive.

Sarah Deller said, “I've been researching this play for three years and the actual words spoken by Elizabeth Holmes and her acquaintances still amaze me. There was never a question of writing new material for this play — not only are the real words more bizarre and telling than anything I could have written, but in creating a play about a famous liar, it felt wrong to use anything but the actual words that were spoken in public and in private. I'm fascinated by the limits of this, though. How much of the truth can we reveal if we use “objective” verbatim material? And how much must remain a mystery?”

Sarah Deller is a Canadian queer, neurodivergent theatre creator, writer, and scholar committed to making fresh, bold theatre telling stories of complex women and queer characters. As an actor, Deller has worked with Canadian Stage, Shakespeare by the Sea, and numerous independent companies across Canada. Their previous work includes COARSE: The Brontës (2022), co-produced by The Villains Theatre and nominated for the Theatre NS Merritt Award for Best New Nova Scotian Adaptation. Deller is committed to representations of complicated and compelling women and explores and represents various forms of oppression and resistance in their work. Deller's interest in collective collaboration and devising is a direct reflection of their political values and their belief in the power of play to create surprising and compelling audience experiences.

Running Time: 60 minutes | Suitable for ages 16+

Written and directed by Sarah Deller Lighting Design by TBC

With advice from Emily Gaudet (formerly of Eating Disorders Nova Scotia)