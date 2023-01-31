New Dates Added For CRYBABIES At Soho Theatre

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the woods... following their smash hit run at this year's Edinburgh Festival and a sell-out January run at Soho Theatre; Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer nominees (2019) Crybabies (James Gault, Michael Clarke and Ed Jones) are bringing their new creation: Bagbeard back for a further 5 dates in March.

Join James (still tall), Ed (less handsome) and Michael (??) on a sci-fi infected narrative sketch adventure about finding home, forbidden love, monsters, mystery and massive regret.

Set on a strange forgotten island off the English coast, erstwhile science teacher Chris Mystery (not Christmas Tree) discovers an alien creature from a faraway universe...Bagbeard. Desperate to share his discovery and achieve the acclaim he's always desired, Mystery must conceal this alien creature from the baying townspeople and Terminator-esque government agent, Victor Valentine.

Bagbeard is E.T meets The Wicker Man meets Harry meets Sally in this boundlessly absurd and heart-warming story about finding your place in the universe. Expect spooky woods, pagan festivals, musical numbers, alien planets, secret labs, villainous plots, and love in the strangest of places.

After snagging a Best Newcomer nomination for Danger Brigade in 2019, nothing could stop them (shy of a global pandemic and an unexploded World War 2 bomb on Dean Street which got in the way of their Soho Theatre run). Since their live plans were put on hold, the trio have between them, acted alongside Tim Key and Dianne Morgan in Afterlife, gained over 3 million likes on TikTok and joined the main cast of Joe Cornish's upcoming Netflix series Lockwood & Co.s. Now they're back on stage with their trademark absurdity, ready to give Soho audiences an hour of wonderful, oddly heartfelt nonsense.

CRYBABIES: BAGBEARD

Soho Theatre: 21 Dean St, London, W1D 3NE

Date: Tuesday 7 - Saturday 11 March, 9.30pm

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2222157®id=192&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsohotheatre.com%2Fshows%2Fcrybabies-bagbeard%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1#pricing-availability