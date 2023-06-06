NYC Comedy Crosses The Pond To Take Centre Stage At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 With THE TEMP

Edinburgh Fringe Festival is set to host a hilarious satirical solo play, The Temp, at the renowned Gilded Balloon - Patter Hoose - Snug venue from August 2nd to 12th and 14th to 27th at 13:40.

Written and performed by the talented New York City based comedian Kristina DeGiovanni, this new Office meets Fleabag style production promises to captivate audiences with its witty take on the modern workplace and the lies we tell ourselves to survive the daily grind.

DeGiovanni imagines the exaggerated, not-so-absurd world of The Temp, where an egomaniacal CEO's groundbreaking idea to inspire his burnt out workforce is to bring in a fake employee to act the part of "fired-up new-hire." That fake employee is a naive, pretentious young actor played by DeGiovanni, who steps up to tell her tale through self-indulgent monologues and reckless impersonations of a cast of ridiculous coworkers.

What unfolds is a gripping narrative made of sketch comedy muscle, rife with lies, betrayal, unhinged character work, and unexpectedly poignant meditations on ambition, identity, and the trap of modern capitalism. For sixty minutes, The Temp will keep you laughing so you don't break down and cry.

As she introduces her debut theatrical show, DeGiovanni opens up about the journey behind its creation, sharing 'even with the widespread layoffs, a global awakening triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic about the significance of work in our lives, and the rise of socialist teenagers on TikTok, every job description still demands that we not only fulfill our responsibilities but also harbour a genuine passion for them. In this world, we find ourselves constrained by the expectations of our LinkedIn bios, compelled to put on a façade and fake it until we make it."

This captivating production is targeted at anyone who has ever worked in an office, encountered a job or boss they despised, felt trapped or exhausted by work, yearned to be an artist, or wondered what the future holds for working life post-pandemic. If you enjoy shows like Fleabag, Broad City, The Office, Stath Lets Flats, and appreciate the comedic stylings of Kate Berlant, John Early, and "Get on your Knees" (Jaqueline Novak), then The Temp is a must-see, promising to leave audiences laughing and pondering their own passions.

About the company

The Temp is brought to you by Forgotten Ones and directed by Alexandra Scordato, a NYC based director, producer, and writer. Alexandra's diverse range of work includes directing and producing various theatre productions, podcasts, virtual reality experiences, and films, all showcasing her gift for storytelling.

Kristina DeGiovanni, the mastermind behind The Temp, is an emerging writer and comedian from Brooklyn, NY. With a degree in Literary Arts (Screenwriting) from Brown University and a strong presence on stages across the city, Kristina's creativity and wit shine through her performances.

Due to some swearing, light descriptions of violence, and innuendos, the show carries a 14+ age restriction.