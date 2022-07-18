Monkey Barrel Comedy Announces Additional Shows

Monkey Barrel Comedy has announced its line-up of special shows as part of their Fringe 2022 programme.

Alongside their full programme of shows already on sale, there are a host of limited runs and one-offs, including cabaret, sketch, podcasts specials, mixed-bill compilation shows, as well as many live streamed performances. Tickets are available now at: www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com/fringe.

As part of their biggest festival to date, these shows will be across all their 8 rooms, including The Hive and Carnivore, which they are welcoming to Monkey Barrel Comedy for the first time this Fringe.

Highlights include live streams of Gigless Live, Cabaret Impedimenta with John-Luke Roberts, 110% John Kearns and Pat Cahill, Fake Birthday, Le "Best Of" with Marcel Lucont, the finale of Mark Watson and Mat Ryer's The House, Trusty Hogs Podcast Live and every Friday nightAurie Styla & Friends. Plus, special Saturday night editions of the Big Show, the return of last year's sold-out flagship show from Edinburgh's #1 rated comedy club.

Elsewhere, they present a series of special shows throughout the month including Colin Geddis, ISMO, Ian Smith, Josh Berry, Brodi Snook, Mark Watson, Elaine Malcolmson, Stuart Laws, Comedian's Wine Tasting, Ed Night and late night every Friday 'King of the table' with Ray Badran and Sam Campbell. There's also more of the very best mixed-bill compilation shows, including Comedy Of Black Origin (COBO), Late Night fun-splosion with John Hastings and Laura Davis, The Muslims Are Coming, The Indians Are Coming and 'The End of the Pier, at the End of the World' with Alfie Brown. Plus more still to come!

Not only is this their biggest Fringe programme to date, but the full programme is more varied and eclectic than ever before.

For more info, please go to www.monkeybarrelcomedy.com/fringe.