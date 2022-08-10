Mischief Partners with Scottish Autism for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022

Mischief has announced partnership with Scottish Autism for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022.

Scottish Autism are supporting Mischief with their relaxed performance of the Olivier Award nominated improv show, Mischief Movie Night on 24 August, to ensure that autistic individuals and their families enjoy an accessible experience when visiting the show. The production runs at the EICC, which is part of the Keep Safe Scotland scheme and holds an Autism Friendly status.

The partnership includes:

Training from Scottish Autism for the Mischief company to enhance their understanding of the environment and experience for autistic audience members.

Scottish Autism will provide advice, guidance and recommendations to Mischief on how they can create an autism accessible experience, to ensure audiences feel welcomed and enjoy the show.

Volunteers from Scottish Autism will attend the relaxed performance of Mischief Movie Night to support audiences.

Mischief will promote and fundraise on behalf of Scottish Autism throughout the Edinburgh Festival Fringe including bucket collections at Mischief Movie Night.

Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, Directors of Mischief, said today, "We are all absolutely delighted that Mischief is partnering with Scottish Autism during this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The training, guidance and support we're receiving is so important to ensure a welcoming and enjoyable experience for our relaxed performance of Mischief Movie Night, and is also invaluable in informing our approach towards productions in the future. Scottish Autism do incredible work and we are so pleased to support their fundraising efforts including bucket collections at Mischief Movie Night throughout the run."

Karen Wilson, Income Generation Lead at Scottish Autism, also commented, "We are delighted to establish this partnership with Mischief and look forward to working with them during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to support their Relaxed Performance on Wednesday 24th August.

"It is fantastic that Mischief are partnering with Scottish Autism and we are pleased to be delivering training to cast members to ensure this performance will be accessible to autistic people and their families.

"We are thrilled to be supporting Mischief in this way and aim to work with more production companies in future to help make shows and festivals more inclusive of autistic people."

Mischief Movie Night is currently running at the Pleasance at EICC (Pentland Theatre), until 28 August. Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields' also present brand new comedy Mind Mangler: Member of the Tragic Circle, starring Lewis and Sayer at Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond), until 28 August. In addition, Charlie Russell performs her new heart-warming show, Charlie Russell Aims To Please at Pleasance Courtyard (Below), until 27 August.

MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT

Pleasance at EICC (Pentland Theatre)

Until 28 August at 6.30pm

Relaxed performance: Wednesday 24 August

Mischief, the international, award winning makers of mayhem return to the Edinburgh Festival for the first time in 7 years, presenting Mischief Movie Night, the improvised movie live on stage!

Every performance is different. You suggest a genre, location and title and Mischief bring your movie to life, complete with rewinds, directors' cuts, live music and DVD extras that will have you howling with laughter.

Over 100,000 households from over 45 countries tuned in to watch the live-streamed version (Mischief Movie Night-In) during lockdown, now Mischief's Olivier nominated improv delight is back on stage.

The cast includes Rhyanna Alexander-Davis as Not Sure, Josh Elliott as TBC, Susan Harrison as No Idea, Dave Hearn as ????, Harry Kershaw as Decide Later, Henry Lewis as Someone Else, Charlie Russell as Don't Know Yet, Lauren Shearing as Unknown, Jonathan Sayer as Figure it out on the night, and Henry Shields as Have a think and get back to me. They will be joined onstage by musician Ed Zanders.