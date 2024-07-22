MR. CARDBOARD Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oldest and Dearest will present Mr. Cardboard at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The show is a knowing pastiche of childhood fantasy stories, whipping between a classic narrative about a boy meeting his magical imaginary friend, Mr. Cardboard, and a shockingly affecting exploration of growing up and friendship, all through an expertly stupid comedic lens.

The twistedly enchanting play is the debut hour of Miles Calderon and Levi Meltzer, two dynamic performers, theater makers, and graduates of the renowned French clown school Ecole Philippe Gaulier. The duo has electrified stages in Paris, London, Atlanta, Brighton, and New York City. Their passion for beautiful, undeniably funny, experimental theatre has created a blend of narrative and cutting-edge clown into a magical experience between a boy, his imaginary friend, and an audience. The show will be presented at the Hoots @ Potterrow Big Yurt from August 2-25th at 1:30 PM, with tickets available at the door or via https://tickets.edfringe.com/

On his loneliest Birthday, rotten five-year-old Huxley (Levi Meltzer) is whisked away to the surreal Land of Cardboard by his imaginary friend, Mr. Cardboard (Miles Calderon). However, can the treacherous Land of Cardboard live up to the expectations of one precocious Huxley? The show is a fantastic toybox about friendship, imagination, and growing up, where the audience and performers are active and reactive with each other. Mr. Cardboard was created for adult (16-66) fans of comedy like Tim and Eric and Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, but can be enjoyed by all willing.

