MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN' To Play At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 This Summer

Born and bred in New York City, Monét X Change is an entertainment spitfire and the first double crown winner from RuPaul's Drag Race.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

MONET X CHANGE: LIFE BE LIFEIN' To Play At Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 This Summer

RuPaul's Drag Race star Monét X Change will be performing at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time this summer, with her brand-new show 'Life Be Lifein'' from 2nd to 15th August.

With sex, Siri, and the familiar mundane at top of mind, operatic bass-baritone and comedienne Monét X Change shares her anecdotal intrusive thoughts and opinions on life and how it continues to perplex her at every turn.

Born and bred in New York City, Monét X Change is an entertainment spitfire and the first double crown winner from RuPaul's Drag Race having earned the title miss congeniality on season 10 and becoming the first queen of colour inducted into the hall of fame after winning all-stars 4.

Known for delivering energetic and show-stopping performances, Monét's showmanship is a reflection of a tireless work ethic to cultivate and perfect her immaculate lip-syncing skills, comedic chops, and (mostly) pitch-perfect live singing skills.

Combining her passion for the art of drag with her uniquely fresh spin on it, Monét has travelled the globe with her one-woman show, Call Me By Monét, as well as hosting and performing in the Werq The World Tour. Monét also released her first ep, Unapologetically, co-writing the project and conceiving the accompanying visual album.

Monét is currently focusing her hilarious and often times socio-political humour as the host of her own talk show, The X Change Rate, airing on build series by Yahoo and co-hosting The Sibling Rivalry podcast and tour with Bob The Drag Queen.

Monét X Change will be performed at 9.15pm in Underbelly Bristo Square (McEwan Hall) from: 2nd - 15th August

Booking Link: Click Here




Recommended For You