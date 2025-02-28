MIDSOMER MURDERS: THE KILLINGS AT BADGERS DRIFT Comes To Glasgow's Theatre Royal Next Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time ever, Inspector Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, Sergeant Troy, will take to the stage in Guy Unsworth’s adaptation of Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift, based on the book by Caroline Graham, The Killings at Badger’s Drift, and the television series Midsomer Murders produced by Bentley Productions [for ITV] in association with All3Media International. The tour, produced by Nicholson Green Productions and Colin Ingram Ltd, arrives at Glasgow’s Theatre Royal for its Scottish premiere from Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 February 2026.

When well-loved spinster Emily Simpson is found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift, her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident. DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long-buried secrets and deadly rivalries.

With eccentric villagers, shocking twists and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift is a classic whodunit that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Bringing to life the wit, charm and chilling suspense of the beloved television series and original series of books, this gripping and thrilling new show will entrance theatre audiences.

Casting is to be announced.

Caroline Graham said of Guy Unsworth’s adaptation for the stage, “It's fast paced and witty, and has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting. I am delighted to be a part of it and to see The Killings at Badger’s Drift on the stage.”

A spokesperson for the television producers and All3Media International said of the announcement of the stage version: “We’re delighted that Midsomer Murders, the detective drama that continues to delight TV audiences around the world, can now also delight theatre fans with this new production from Nicholson Green Productions. We wish the producer a successful launch tour this autumn in the UK – and are sure that fans from the UK and visitors from abroad alike will embrace this wonderful opportunity to see Inspector Barnaby in action!”

John Nettles, the original Inspector Barnaby, said of the forthcoming tour: “Such anticipation! I’m thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage. How exciting!”

Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be directed by Guy Unsworth, with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.

