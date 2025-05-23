MARY, QUEEN OF ROCK Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 sees the upgraded version of Mary, Queen of Rock! at the Fringe. You think you know the story of Mary, Queen of Scots? Think again...

The year is 1561. The Scottish Reformation has enforced an outright ban on rock'n'roll. Cue the arrival of Mary Stuart, one of the world's biggest and most iconic musical artists... who happens to be the undisputed Queen of Rock! With the Scottish nobles and her cousin in England against her – can Mary get the country rocking? Or will heads roll?

Mary, Queen of Rock! is a highly original take on a classic Scottish story. With new music, a live band, tragedy, comedy and characters you will love - it's set to be an incredible night out. This original new musical features several different genres of music but will essentially be a rock opera with a variety of different styles of rock and roll. Inspired by the music of Stevie Nicks, Avril Lavigne, ACDC, The Rolling Stones and more... this show is upbeat, loud and in your face.

Why is it that when a powerful woman is at the top of her game, society does everything it can to tear her down? This is true in the story of Mary, Queen of Scots and it's true in popular culture today as this classic story is re-examined for a modern audience. The story of Mary, Queen of Scots resonates globally and there is still so much intrigue surrounding this woman on an international scale.

Co-writer Mhairi McCall says "We are absolutely thrilled to bring 'Mary, Queen of Rock!' back this year with a fresh burst of energy. This new version dives even deeper into Mary's story - placing her firmly at the heart of the narrative and features brand new songs that amplify her voice like never before. It's louder, sharper and more unapologetically her!"

Director Jo Rush says “I am thrilled to be directing this year's production of Mary, Queen of Rock! and to be bringing this witty, irreverent and fiercely loud production to the audiences of the Edinburgh Fringe. The fascination around Mary, Queen of Scots as a woman, a monarch and an icon has endured for five hundred years and it's been a joy to dig into her story with the team from Pretty Knickers Productions as we've redeveloped this musical to make it bigger and bolder than ever. I have loved working with the unbelievably talented writing team of Cal Ferguson, Lewis Lauder and Mhairi McCall and am excited to debut their new songs 'Never Quite Know' and 'Steppin' On Out' in this new version of the show that centres Mary's experience, exploring the mysteries, complexities and interpretations of history as crash head on into the real woman at the heart of this story. As a director I love working in musical theatre; letting emotions and action explode onto the stage and getting the audience going with a cracking soundtrack, pitch-perfect performances, and a guaranteed great night out. This show gives all of that and more, delivering a powerful punch of meaning. It is a battle cry for all women to live boldly and unapologetically and that has been a huge inspiration to me and the whole company.”

Mary, Queen of Rock! is a vibrant, fun, bold and charming mix of historical fiction, comedy, live music and dazzling musical numbers. This Fringe will see Scotland's most iconic Queen transforming into a rock goddess! Her story has so often been written by men who have relished in taking her down. But what if she was actually a rockstar? What if, in another era, she would have taken the world by storm?

