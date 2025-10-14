MAGICFEST Returns in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Unleash your inner magic – MagicFest, Edinburgh’s annual avalanche of illusion, sleight of hand, mystery and laughter will celebrate reaching sweet 16 with two highly innovative world premieres, plus Kevin Quantum’s ever-popular Christmas Show and performances by some of the country’s very best stage magicians.

Tickets are now on sale for shows taking place across the city from 17 to 30 December.

Organiser and co-founder of MagicFest Kevin Quantum said: “It’s hard to believe that Edinburgh has now had its own festival of magic for 16 years, and it just gets more exciting every time around.

“For 2025 we not only have some of the top acts from Edinburgh, Scotland and beyond but have two brand new shows.

“The aim is to bring a special spark of fun to the festive season with great entertainment especially for adults, young people and children – plus lots that the whole family will enjoy together.”

This year’s Christmas Show special guests will be magic and variety duo Taylor and Rebecca with their high-energy blend of visual magic, illusions, and circus artistry.

The delightful Four Magicians will make the trip down from Aberdeen with their trademark genial mix of family-friendly fun.

Then there will be a whole outpouring of local excellence with Jamie Leonard, who honed his craft through the MagicFest mentorship programme “Future Magicians”, and the Insane Magic trio Cameron Gibson, Elliot Bibby and Luke Osey. All were massive hits at this year’s Fringe.

Audiences are also invited to step inside The Secret Room to uncover unsolved mysteries of the fascinating Lauriston Castle — and to witness The Most Uninteresting Card Trick, experiencing the psychology of boredom first-hand with psychologist, magician, and bestselling author Professor Richard Wiseman.

And for 2025 MagicFest will also present two world premiere shows.

Shape Shifters is a joyful and visually striking new performance for early years audiences, created through a collaboration between the Edinburgh International Magic Festival, choreographer Eszter Marsalko, and renowned Costume Designer Alison Brown.

Directed by MagicFest producer, Svetlana McMahon, it fuses dance, theatre, and jaw-dropping illusion, with creative input from Lea Kyle, world champion of quick-change magic.

MagicFest Producer co-founder Svetlana McMahon said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be working with such an inspiring creative team on this project — and to be developing it in the newly refurbished building of our community partner, North Edinburgh Arts.

“We’re also hugely grateful to the partners supporting Shape Shifters: The City of Edinburgh Council’s Diversity and Inclusion Fund, the National Lottery Open Fund for Organisations through Creative Scotland, and Kiran’s Trust.”

Magic Awareness Society is an immersive close-up magic experience set in a dystopian world where illusion is outlawed and amazement is frowned upon. Blending intrigue, sleight of hand, and a touch of dark comedy, the show draws audiences into a covert gathering — where a decision must be made: follow the state-sanctioned path of wonderless obedience, or join the magical resistance?

These brand-new events join a packed programme of magical experiences for all ages — with returning favourites, rising stars, and plenty of surprises still to come.

MagicFest highlights include

Christmas Special: Kevin Quantum and guests in a riotous full-evening magic show on the big stage, with spectacular illusions and oodles of family-friendly fun.

Shape Shifters: A joyful magical dance adventure for children aged 3+ and their grown-ups, celebrating identity, difference, and the friendships we build when we find the courage to be ourselves.

The Magic Awareness Society: Step into a dystopian world where magic is forbidden and wonder is prosecuted... This immersive experience blends theatre and astonishing feats of close-up magic from master magicians mere inches from your eyes.

Insane Magic: After Edinburgh Fringe sell-outs Insane Magic (Cameron Gibson, Elliot Bibby and Luke Osey) return with their biggest show yet - an hour of mind-blowing magic, with fan-favourite classics sprinkled into the mix.

Four Magicians: Heading to Edinburgh from Aberdeen, four guys with one great magic show. A fab family show. AUDIENCE WARNING: Expect Dad jokes.

Wonder Boy: Jamie Leonard’s most exciting show yet - a high-energy, laugh-out-loud hour of magic packed with slick sleight of hand, unexpected twists and genuine moments of wonder.

Edinburgh Magic: Join Kevin Quantum at the Caledonian Hotel as he unlocks hidden Edinburgh and presents the magic that’s fooled the greatest minds associated with the city, from Harry Houdini to King Charles. Objects float before your eyes, money multiplies, time stands still.

Tricky Ricky: Laugh your Christmas socks off with Scotland’s “Children’s Entertainer of the year” Tricky Ricky in this funny, punny magic show.

Richard Wiseman, The World’s Most Boring Card Trick: Can you stay the course? Master magician Professor Richard Wiseman dares you to try to sit through the most boring card trick ever performed.

Making Magic Workshop with Tim Licata: In this exciting hands-on workshop, young people aged 12+ will explore the world of card magic — not just the techniques, but the theatre behind it.

The Secret Room at Lauriston Castle: Set against the castle’s breathtaking Edwardian interiors, this spellbinding event invites you to experience history, magic and mystery.