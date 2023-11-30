Local Kiltmakers Present 'Wicked' With Bespoke Tartan Cape For ST Andrews Day

In honour of St Andrew's Day, Creative Director Louise Nicolson and seamstress Niamh Laffan of Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers and Loullymakes present lead Laura Pick, who will play 'Elphaba' this festive season, with a bespoke tartan cape made especially in honour of the opening of the Wicked 2023-2025 tour. The production flies back to the Edinburgh Playhouse from Thursday 7 December 2023 to Sunday 14 January 2024 where more than 125,000 tickets have already been sold. Remaining tickets are available at www.atgtickets.com/Edinburgh.

The cape will be displayed at the Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers shop on St. Mary's Street from 14 December until the end of the run.

Inspired by the character 'Elphaba', House of Emerald, the bespoke tartan named for this cape only, features green and black to represent her skin and costume, with the line of white a nod to Glinda.



"When we heard Wicked was coming to the Edinburgh Playhouse, it seemed like such an exciting opportunity to make a tartan cape in honour of Wicked. Tartan has been around for centuries, with a clear association to Scotland. It's a checked pattern; it can be as simple or as complex as you want it to be. Some tartans are very ancient in their backgrounds, and some are very modern. It's a living part of our culture." – Louise Nicolson, Creative Director of Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers

Laura Pick (Elphaba) continues: "The wonderful women of weaving meet the wonderful women of Oz! Wow, this House of Emerald cape and hat are so beautiful - what a fantastic partnership to celebrate Wicked opening just after St Andrews Day here in Scotland"

The Wicked Tour stars Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sarah O'Connor (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Jed Berry/Daniel Hope* (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba), Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O'Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

*Injury cover for Jed Berry.

It takes over 100 people on-stage and behind the scenes to deliver each performance of this award-winning touring production. Featuring all the celebrated spectacle, magic, technical wizardry, and more than 350 stunning costumes, this gigantic production has been acclaimed as "a great musical story brilliantly delivered not only with spectacle and sparkle, but with rare intelligence and heart" (The Scotsman) and "outstanding entertainment" (The Edinburgh Reporter).

The West End and Broadway musical phenomenon, that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, continues an open-ended run at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now in its 18th year. Tickets are currently on sale to Sunday 15 December 2024.

Winner of more than 100 global awards, Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide and recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere. The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked will be released in November 2024 and November 2025.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's celebrated stage musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz', revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming 'Glinda The Good' and the 'Wicked Witch of the West'.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz ('Godspell', 'Pippin', 'The Prince of Egypt', Disney's 'Pocahontas', 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Enchanted'). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series 'My So-Called Life'). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.

