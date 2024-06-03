Lil Wenker Makes Edfringe Debut In BANGTAIL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lil Wenker (Crap Ballet) will make her Edinburgh Fringe solo debut in BANGTAIL - the epic tale of a man in search of his manhood. Saddle up for an hour of unbridled cowboy clown chaos as our hero journeys from the Wild West to the American office.

The Baddest Cowboy in Texas roots 'n' toots from the mightiest mountains to the sauciest saloons. When a Badder Cowboy-er Texas-er rides into town and steals his title, he finds himself directionless. Guided by a mystery force towards a life in accountancy, Alan finds himself caught between his two identities and must reconcile his past and present to discover his true purpose.

The blend of storytelling, traditional clowning tropes, rowdy audience interaction and a loving homage to Spaghetti Westerns results in an unmissable show that is at once funny, stupid, and moving.

BANGTAIL has been co-created by Lil Wenker (performer) and Cecily Nash (director). The show has already racked up two award nominations at the Leicester Comedy Festival (including Best Variety Show), and enjoyed sold-out shows in New York City, Minneapolis, and Chicago. The show is produced by Lil Wenker for Chekhov's Gum with support from Soho Theatre Edinburgh Labs and Seven Dials Theatre.

Lil Wenker is a London-based, Gaulier trained clown from Minnesota and the co-founder of Chekhov's Gum. She frequently performs at alternative comedy nights around London, co- runs Mom's Room at London Hospital Tavern and has previously performed as part of rowdy and highly physical comedy Crap Ballet which was shortlisted for the 2023 Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence.

Cecily Nash is a director and theatre-maker based in London and trained at École Jacques Lecoq. Most recently, Cecily co-created and directed award- winning clown show TROLL which transferred to Soho Theatre and Melbourne Comedy Festival following a critically acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe run. Other credits include The Campers (2022 UK tour), The Frida Kahlo of Penge West (OffWestEnd nomination for Lead Performance in a Play) and feature film Widow's Walk (Amazon Prime).

BANGTAIL comes to Pleasance Courtyard as part of the Edinburgh Fringe, 31st July - 25th August 2024 (except 12th August)

Tickets available at https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/bangtail

