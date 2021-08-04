Lazarus Theatre Company to Bring SALOME To Southwark Playhouse

Originally banned in Britain, Wilde's outrageously provocative Salomé comes to Southwark Playhouse after an original run at Greenwich Theatre in 2019. This immersive new version sits the audience at Herod's banqueting table on his birthday, but the lavish affair with innocuous cake and party hats soon descends from garish to gore. Bringing to life the classic text through a modern lens, the lead role of Salomé is gender reversed as a young gay man just starting to understand his sexuality, drawing parallels between character and playwright himself. This bold, politically-charged revival of one of Oscar Wilde's lesser-known works is adapted and directed by Lazarus Theatre Company's artistic director, Ricky Dukes.

Returning to the company Jamie O'Neill (Revenger's Tragedy 2015, Edward II 2017 / 2018, Macbeth 2020) returns to the role of King Herod after his triumphant performance in 2019. Fred Thomas (Macbeth 2020) takes on title role of Prince Salomé. Also returning to the company; Prince Plockey (Richard III 2014, Coriolanus / Troilus and Cressida 2014, Tamburlaine 2015, Tis Pity Shes a Whore 2016) plays Jokannan, Pauline Babula (Tamburlaine 2015, Caucasian Chalk Circle 2016, Polly 2016) plays Queen Herodias. Making their Lazarus Debuts; Omi Mantri plays The Young Soldier and George Ray Turner plays The Page of Herodias.

Director Ricky Dukes said, "Regendering the role of Salomé came about really as I was investigating Oscar Wilde's works and he as a playwright specifically the scandal surrounding his homosexuality, the establishment's reaction to this and societal effect. It seemed the role of Salomé herself was a thinly veiled representation of a young gay man at the start of his sexual blossoming, understanding perhaps for the first time his beauties and his bodies value. It goes for the jugular in a way his other plays not dare. The play is an examination of what people will do for what they desire, ultimately people will destroy each other and themselves in the quest to quench their desires. This may sound bleak, I rather think it's exciting, toxic, explosive and utterly, utterly bonkers."

Lazarus Theatre Company, a resident company at Greenwich Theatre, are committed to reinvestigating, revitalising and reimaging classic stories making them accessible for a contemporary audience. They seek to reach those who have barriers to experiencing live theatre by celebrating cultural diversity, expanding audience's and artist's horizons. Lazarus celebrate artists from all backgrounds and experiences with an emphasis on ensemble, working collaboratively and collectively.

Running Time: 90 minutes | Suitable for ages 16+

Company information

Adapted and directed by Ricky Dukes

Set design by Sorcha Corcoan Lighting design by Ben Jacobs

Sound design by Will Thompson Produced by Rachael Nolan and Gavin Harrington-Odedra

Cast

King Herod Jamie O'Neil Prince Salome Fred Thomas

Jokannan Prince Plockley Queen Herodias Pauline Babula

The Young Soldier Omi Mantri The Page of Herodias George Ray Turner

DETAILS:

25th August - 11th August

Southwark Playhouse, 77 - 85 Newington Causeway, London, SE1 6BD

8pm | 3.30pm (Saturday & Tuesday matinees)

£22 (£18 concs), previews 25th & 26th Aug £14

www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk | 020 7497 0234

Please note, Southwark Playhouse are strongly advising the continued wearing of face masks in their theatre spaces and whilst moving around the building. For their full Covid-19 safety policy, please visit the website.