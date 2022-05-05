LOOKING FOR ME FRIEND: THE MUSIC OF VICTORIA WOOD Announces Edinburgh Festival Fringe Run

Written and performed by Paulus of BBC 1's All Together Now, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood plays in the Drawing Room at the Assembly Rooms throughout August 2022 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Come and celebrate her unforgettable characters, songs and sketches with this funny and touching tribute to the much-loved national treasure. Directed by Sarah-Louise Young with musical direction by Michael Roulston, Looking For Me Friend is playing at 2:30pm daily from 3 - 28 August.

Producer Denise Silvey said today: "I'm thrilled to be bringing the joy and wit of Victoria Wood to Edinburgh with this happy and heart-warming show. God knows we all need a laugh and to channel our inner Barry and Freda."

Written and performed by Paulus ('King of Cabaret', The Stage), Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood is an homage celebrating the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure. Paulus will share twelve of Victoria's best-loved songs through the decades, including 'It Would Never Have Worked', 'Reincarnation' and, of course, the classic 'Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let's Do It)', as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.

Directed by multi-award-winning cabaret artist Sarah-Louise Young, Looking For Me Friend is a nostalgic hour of entertainment filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as the ultimate 'beginner's guide' for audiences new to her work.

Paulus is joined on-stage by Michael Roulston, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman - half as well!

Written and performed by Paul L. Martin (Paulus). Paulus, The Cabaret Geek, is an entertainer and educator who specialises in cabaret. Best known for their appearances on BBC1's All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood, Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020. His brand-new musical Building Paulus written with Jordan Clarke is currently in development. For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese 'n' Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes. For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards, which played host to cabaret performers, promoters, and practitioners from across the UK and Ireland. Paulus was awarded 'Best Producer (Cabaret)' by fringe report during this time. His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride's Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino. He has long-lasting working relationships with Home Live Art and their Alternative Village Fete at The National Theatre; the award-winning Festival of Thrift in Darlington and Redcar; The Urban Village Fete for Wayne Hemingway and Hemingway Designs; the Ukulele Festival of Scotland and these have seen him play key roles in the LOCOG Staff Wrap Party at the Copperbox for the 2012 London Olympics and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Celebrations in Battersea Park.

Sarah-Louise Young directs. She has appeared in the West End with Julie Madly Deeply, Fascinating Aïda, La Soirée and Olivier-winning improvised musical group, The Showstoppers. Named one of Time Out's Top 10 Cabaret Acts and voted Best Musical Variety Act in the London Cabaret Awards, she has also been nominated for an Offie and won The Stage Edinburgh Award. As well as mainstream success on television and radio, she has toured extensively, both in the UK and internationally, including three invitations to the prestigious Adelaide Cabaret Festival. She is one half of writing and performing duo, Roulston & Young with whom she is developing a new musical, Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman in The World and writing Bespoke Songs. She is currently on tour with her 2019 Edinburgh Fringe smash hit An Evening Without Kate Bush for which she won QX Magazine's Show of The Year Award. She recently published her first book, The RSVPeople, written with Paul Chronnell.

Musical direction by Michael Roulston. Live work includes: Fascinating Aïda (Southbank/UK tour), Jess Robinson: No Filter (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), Dillie Keane (UK tour/Off-Broadway/international tour), Dusty Limits (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/international tour), Julie, Madly, Deeply (West End/Off-Broadway/UK tour/international tour), Christine Bovill's Piaf (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), A Touch Of Mrs Robinson (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), The Black Cat Cabaret (Crazy Coqs, Cafe De Paris/international tour) and Sophie Tucker's One Night Stand (The King's Head). His recorded work includes: Songs for BBC R4's The Now Show, Jess Robinson: Are You Ready? Album, Stars In Your Ears podcast, Roulston & Young: Songs For Cynics/Two Faced/La Poule Plombée albums, Dillie Keane: Hello Dillie album and DVD, and Dusty Limits: Grin/Life & I albums. Other writing includes: Maxa, The Most Assassinated Woman in The World (workshopped at Wilton's Music Hall); Who Is Sinclair Nye? - feat. Valerie Cutko (Rosemary Branch) and Cabaret Whore - feat. Sarah-Louise Young (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour). His awards include: Spirit of the Fringe 2016 & 2017; and with Sarah-Louise Young, the London Cabaret Award for Best Musical Variety Act, Three Weeks Editors' Award, The Stage Edinburgh Award and an Argus Angel; and with Dusty Limits: TimeOut & Soho Theatre Cabaret Award finalist, and was nominated for A Melbourne Green Room Award for Original Songwriting.