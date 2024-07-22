LONG DISTANCE Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



LONG DISTANCE, written, directed, & produced by ELI ZUZOVSKY, featuring JONATHAN RUBIN & LEWIS MERRYLEES, comes to Edinburgh next month. Performances run 2-25 August.

THE PLAY

Two young queers meet. They fall in love, have sex, fight, make up, and break up – and all through texting. Their texts, dramatised like poetry, paint a portrait of an unforgettable relationship.

Developed through Soho Theatre Labs, LONG DISTANCE dives into the empty space between us and our desperate attempts to fill it up. A funny, heart-breaking new play about the daily work of love, technological despair, and the long distance that exists in every relationship these days.

THE TEAM

ELI ZUZOVSKY (Italy/Israel) holds degrees from Harvard and Oxford, where he’s pursuing a PhD in fine art as a Rhodes Scholar. Shortlisted for an Israeli Academy Award, his work has been presented at the ART, the Harvard Film Archive, and Modern Art Oxford. He’s been selected for Berlinale Talents, the Venice Biennale College, and Forbes’s list of “30 Under 30”. His debut novel Mazeltov is forthcoming from Macmillan.

JONATHAN RUBIN (Mexico/Canada) and LEWIS MERRYLEES (Scotland) have recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art.

Comments

