King's Theatre Awarded £2 Million by the UK Government to Make Theatre Accessible For Everyone

The King’s Theatre has been awarded £2 million from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, a boost to the ongoing redevelopment project which began in February 2023.

This funding will help us make the King’s fully accessible for the first time in the building’s history, with level entrances and an accessible journey from street to seat and street to stage, including large lifts providing access to all floors, a 50% increase in wheelchair spaces, and improved signage throughout.

The ambitious £35.6 million redevelopment also features new state-of-the-art back of house facilities to attract a broader variety of productions to the theatre, a new street level cafe – the first step into what will be a thriving community hub for Tollcross, new bars and entertaining spaces, and a double height Creative Engagement Studio to inspire a life-long love of theatre across generations.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres said, “We are absolutely thrilled by this generous investment in the redevelopment of the King’s Theatre from the Community Ownership Fund. This enables us to ensure the King’s offers a fully accessible welcome to audiences, artists and staff alike and preserves it for future generations.

We are immensely grateful for all the support received so far to make this project possible and to save the beloved King’s Theatre for Tollcross, Edinburgh and beyond. It is fantastic to have the input of the Community Ownership Fund, and we hope it inspires more people to support us in protecting this treasured building for the long term.”