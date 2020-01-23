Kerry Ellis joins Queen Machine for a fully orchestrated UK tour

The music of rock legends Queen is to be celebrated like never before as West End leading lady Kerry Ellis joins Scandinavian tribute stars Queen Machine for a fully orchestrated UK tour.

The all-new tour Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis will see Queen's greatest hits performed by leading European tribute band Queen Machine accompanied by the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra and conducted by Matthew Freeman, creating an unforgettable night of rock anthems.

The 2020 tour, which promises to really rock you, comes to Glasgow's Royal Concert Hall on Thursday, April 16 2020.

Making their UK touring debut, Queen Machine are the go-to tribute band for the Official International Queen Fan Club and are one of the most popular bands in their native Denmark and neighbouring Scandinavian countries where they repeatedly sell out shows.

Joining them will be the UK's leading lady of musical theatre Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Meat, in Queen musical We Will Rock You. Since then, she's forged a long-standing musical relationship and friendship with Queen guitarist Brian May, who describes the stage star as having "Britain's most beautiful voice". He produced her debut album Anthems, and they jointly released the follow up Golden Days in 2017, as well as extensively touring the UK and Europe together.

Conducting the tour will be Matthew Freeman, a platinum and gold disc award-winning conductor and arranger. He originally reworked the music of Queen for the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in 2011 and conducted their Symphonic Queen concerts at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and 2014. The Symphonic Queen album was released in 2016.

Bjarke Baisner fronts Queen Machine, sounding and looking like a young Freddie Mercury, joined by Peter Møller Jeppesen on guitar, Henrik Østergaard on keys, Jens Lunde on bass and Paolo Romano Torquati on drums.

The Official International Queen Fan Club hails Queen Machine as: "Quite simply one of THE best Queen tribute bands we have ever had at any of our events - don't miss them."

Ben Hatton, Director of Theatre Touring for promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: "For fans of the incredible music of Queen this promises to be a must-see show. Brian May describes Kerry Ellis's voice as 'perfect', and she's long been associated with her versions of Queen tracks.

"Bringing together the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra with the powerhouse performances of Kerry and Queen Machine, to perform those iconic hits - We Will Rock You, Killer Queen, Somebody To Love, Barcelona and, of course, Bohemian Rhapsody - promises to create a truly sensational celebration of one of the most iconic bands in musical history."

Since forming in 2018, the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra have recorded for Sir Cliff Richard's Rise Up album and performed live with the Trevor Horn Band on Trevor Horn Reimagines The 80s at the Southbank Centre.

