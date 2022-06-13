Keith Jack, Blythe Jandoo and Kit Orton Will Bring The Pitlochry Hills Alive With The Sound Of Musicals

West End musical performers including Keith Jack, Blythe Jandoo and Kit Orton, are set to bring the Pitlochry hills alive with the sounds of some of the greatest ever musicals when they perform at Pitlochry Festival Theatre in late June and August.

Join an exciting line up of musical talent on Sunday 26 June at 8pm and Sunday 14 August at 8pm as Pitlochry Festival Theatre celebrates An Evening of the Greatest Musicals featuring a sumptuous feast of songs from such iconic musicals as Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, West Side Story, Wicked, Aspects of Love and Les Misérables.

In the comfort of the auditorium at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, travel the world through song and let an all-star cast transport you to the glitz and glamour of Broadway through the unforgettable songbooks, from amongst others, Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Schwartz, and John Kander & Fred Ebb

The exciting line up of musical stars will feature Keith Jack (runner up on Any Dream Will Do, BBC, Fame, UK Tour and Only The Brave, Edinburgh Festival); Blythe Jandoo (Aladdin, SEC Armadillo; Bend It Like Beckham, North American Premiere; Joseph and The Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat); Kit Orton (Spamalot, West End & UK Tour and Oliver, Watermill Theatre); Conor Going (Wind in the Willows, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and the touring production of The Choir of Man); Richard Colvin (Sunshine on Leith, UK Tour and A Christmas Carol, Bolton Octagon) and Anna Fordham (The Borrowers, Watermill Theatre and The Athena, Sky).

An Evening of the Greatest Musicals will take place on Sunday 26 June at 8pm and Sunday 14 August at 8pm and will be the first of four musical and opera concerts staged at Pitlochry Festival Theatre during the summer.

Tickets are priced from £16 and can be purchased by calling 01796 484626 or online at www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com