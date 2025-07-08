Jonny Pelham Brings IS IT ME? To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



How do you start dating when you're 33, have only slept with one woman and don't like being touched? How do you feel optimistic about the future when you live in a shithole flatshare without your beloved Cavapoo and the world is collapsing around you? And how can you ever hope to be happy when you go swimming with dolphins and find the experience a bit tedious?

Jonny Pelham (Live at The Apollo, Mock The Week) doesn't have the answers. Yet.

Struggling with feelings of inadequacy, and after a late-night scrolling session on Instagram, Jonny did what every comedian does: he got a diagnosis of ADHD. Suitably medicated, he became an almost entirely different human: Jonny 2.0 was calm, organised and energised, he realised he wasn't happy in his relationship, broke-up with his long-term girlfriend and moved to London.

Sorted? Well, not quite. The company who diagnosed him with ADHD was exposed in a Panorama documentary for over-diagnosing people. So now Jonny genuinely doesn't know whether he has ADHD or if he's just a lunatic on speed. Should he question if being productive is making him happier, or if his meds are a capitalist tool, changing his biochemistry to better fit into an increasingly unequal and unfair world? Rather than seeking political change, are we just taking pills to help us fit into a world that isn't working?

On the plus side; he does respond more promptly to emails.

Jonny Pelham: Is It Me? runs at Monkey Barrel, Hive 2 between 28th July and August 24th at 9pm.

Nominated for Best Show and Breakthrough Act for the Chortle Awards, Jonny Pelham is one of the most exciting stand-up comedians on the circuit. He has appeared on Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza (UKTV) as well as Live from the BBC (BBC3), Mock The Week (BBC2), Russell Howard's Stand-up Central and Alan Davies As Yet Untitled on Comedy Central and Live at the Apollo (BBC2).

Jonny is also an in-demand comedy writer and actor having appeared in the Viceland series, Bobby & Harriet Getting Married, as well as his own short film released as part the Sky Comedy Shorts season, Late Bloomer (Sky Arts). He is currently developing a number of projects, both scripted and unscripted, for TV, and has written and starred in his own Channel 4 Comedy Blap, Brad Boyz (E4).

Jonny's critically acclaimed Edinburgh show, Off Limits, saw him winning the Beyond The Fringe Herald Angel Award.