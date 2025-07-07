JANE EYRE WASN'T A WHORE Comes To Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



JANE EYRE WASN'T A WHORE is set to make its World Premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The solo show, written and performed by Carly Polistina and directed by Alexandra Brokowski, will be running from August 2nd through August 23rd, excluding Sundays, at The Outhouse Bar at 3:45 PM.

Reader, I texted him.

Brontë fanatic and aspiring New York City actress Anne Brauer is staunchly opposed to modern dating. The hook-up culture, blatant sexuality, and lack of commitment are simply not her speed. However, when she starts talking to fellow actor Graham Huntington, she finds herself caught up in a situationship of GOTHIC proportions.

The show is just like a musical except, instead of breaking out into musical numbers, Anne often breaks out into passages from Brontë novels.

This half rom-com, half period piece is for anyone who has ever begged the question "Will he text me back?" It's for anyone who loves books and loves to laugh. All in all, this show is for everyone.

Carly Polistina (Playwright/Performer) is a New York City based actor, writer, stand-up comedian, and producer. Her play, Nosebleed: a "comedy" about hypotheticals, mail, and crazy loud sex, was recently published by 1319 press. Polistina holds her BFA in Acting from the University of Connecticut. She spent a semester studying Shakespeare at Theater Academy London. She was nominated for Outstanding Featured Actress by the Connecticut Critics Circle Awards. She lost to Judith Ivey, which also feels like a win. Other written works include Annies and Kleptos and award-winning web series Please Help. She is a co-founder of Learning Curve Productions, and she is currently pursuing her MFA in Writing for Film and Television at Columbia University.

A Brontë fanatic herself, Polistina breathes new life into the 19th century text. Her hilariously charming stage presence is sure to have audiences hooked from the start and saying "That is so me," when they leave.

Alexandra Brokowski (Director) is an actor, producer, and movement choreographer based in NYC. She is making her directorial debut with Jane Eyre Wasn't a Whore and is very happy about this fact. Recent acting credits include Three Tall Women, Fragments with F. Murray Abraham (Black Box PAC) and Taming of the Shrew (Columbia). Her movement choreography credits include Nosebleed: a "comedy"... and I AM MY OWN MILF. She is a co-founder of and producer with Learning Curve Productions. She is the Assistant Director for The Silly William Gambit, which is also running at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer. (Check that out too!) She is a voiceover actor, and her work can be found at alexandrabrokowski.com or on her YouTube channel xanderdingo.

JANE EYRE WASN'T A WHORE is coming to Fringe as part of PBH's Free Fringe. More information on the event can be found here.