IN THE LADY GARDEN is Coming to The Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lady Gardeners; a theatre company made up of three women over sixty, will present their extraordinary Edinburgh Fringe debut and prove that 'post-menopausal' doesn't mean invisible.

Sixty-nine-year-old Alice Parminter is locked up in a police cell. How did she get there? Will she ever get out?

While waiting for a solicitor to arrive, Alice reflects on what her life might have been like if she hadn't been born a girl, and hadn't been subjected to a Catholic convent education, the patriarchy, and the constraints of a 1950's childhood. If only she hadn't had sex with feckless Keith from the sausage roll section in the Pie factory and become pregnant, life might have been so much different. Will she escape and shake off the shackles of her past life and live out the rest of her days in glorious abandon?

Lady Gardener company member Julia Faulkner performs the part of Alice and also takes on the 21 other roles of the play in a virtuoso one-woman performance which takes an honest and hilarious look at the lack of respect given to older women in our society.

The Lady Gardeners are Babs Horton, Julia Faulkner, and Deborah Edgington, three women over sixty who are breaking barriers and proving that there's no age limit on new and thrilling careers in theatre. One of six shows to be selected as as part of the Pleasance Theatre Edinburgh National Partnerships, the Lady Gardeners present their powerful debut In The Lady Garden and hope to make audiences of all ages and genders feel seen and heard through an exploration of ageing and growing up as a woman.

For The Lady Gardeners, 'it's never too late' isn't just a cliche, it's a call to action. They are fighting back against the feeling - common to people of all ages - that you've missed the window to follow your dreams.

In The Lady Garden will be performed at 2.15pm in the Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 1) from 31st July - 25th August (Not 13th or 20th).

Booking link: https://www.pleasance.co.uk/event/lady-garden

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More