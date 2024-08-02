ILLUMINATED LlES Begins This Month At Edinburgh Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Medea, a new creative arts company committed to purpose-driven work, has announced the launch of "Illuminated Lies," an innovative audio-visual art installation debuting at this year's Edinburgh Fringe. Transforming a classic black taxi into an interactive exploration of the pervasive effects of disinformation, this project combines storytelling, art, and technology to provoke thought and conversation.

"Illuminated Lies" delves into the complex web of fake news, misinformed beliefs, and disinformation, presenting poignant true stories and reflections from individuals across the globe. Each narrative serves as a testament to the real-world impact of falsehoods, challenging audiences to rethink their perceptions and the information they consume.

Housed within a transformed black taxi, "Illuminated Lies" offers a unique and immersive experience. Visitors can engage with the installation anytime between 5 PM and midnight, where they'll be guided through a series of narratives that shed light on the lies infiltrating our society. For those seeking a deeper experience, limited interactive performances are available for up to five people inside the taxi. These intimate 20-minute sessions allow participants to engage directly with the taxi driver and explore themes such as misinformation, fake news, AI, deep fakes, algorithms, and the attention economy.

The production is led by Liana Patarkatsishvili, whose journey bears personal relevance to her crusade for truth, and the award-winning Aoife van Linden Tol, a former artist in residence at the European Space Agency. Patarkatsishvili and van Linden Tol have collected stories from individuals profoundly affected by misinformation. These narratives range from personal anecdotes to broader societal reflections, illustrating the far-reaching consequences of disinformation.

Liana Patarkatsishvili emphasises the project's impact, stating:

"This project is not just about showcasing a new kind of art experience at Edinburgh; it's about confronting the consequences of misinformation on individuals and communities. We often think of misinformation as someone else's problem, but these stories show us that we are all affected. They urge us to reflect on how our beliefs and actions are shaped by the information we receive."

Aoife van Linden Tol adds:

"Through 'Illuminated Lies,' we aim to cultivate a mindset of listening and understanding. Amid the deluge of misinformation, fostering empathy and kindness will guide us toward decisions and actions that benefit everyone, not just a select few."

In discussing the inspiration behind "Illuminated Lies," Liana Patarkatsishvili notes:

"Illuminated Lies is the first of many projects from our company, Medea Creations. Our goal is to explore the formation, spread, and impact of information so that people can make informed choices. At the Fringe this year, we are acting as a platform for others to share their stories, amplifying voices often drowned out by the noise of misinformation."

She continues:

"We wanted to create something visually striking, exciting, and highly accessible. By choosing George Square as our location and making it free, we ensure that everyone, regardless of age, education, or identity, can engage with the installation. This accessibility is crucial, given the universal importance of the subject matter."

Eleven stories from cities worldwide-including London, Milan, Toulouse, Melbourne, New York, and Edinburgh-were selected from an open call for submissions. Contributors shared their experiences through audio recordings, capturing the profound impact of disinformation on personal lives and societal dynamics. Medea has assembled a talented team of composers, video artists, animators, and sound designers to create an audio-visual spectacle that enhances the listening experience and challenges viewers to reassess their perspectives and decision-making processes.

"Illuminated Lies" promises to be a thought-provoking addition to the Edinburgh Fringe, offering a unique blend of art and advocacy. For more information or to book a ride, please visit Illuminated Lies.

Venue: Black Taxi at Assembly George Square Studios

Dates: August 17-25

Times: 5 PM - Midnight

Cost: FREE - Walk-Up Anytime

Special Immersive Performances:

Tickets: VERY limited number available each day from 8 PM-11:30 PM.

Booking: FREE - Reserve your spot here.

