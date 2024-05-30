Harriet Dyer To Return To The Edinburgh Fringe With New Show SKIN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand new stand-up show of story-based chaos with heart and peculiarities from award winning comedian Harriet Dyer (as seen on Comedy Central Live, Rosie Jones's Disability Comedy Extravaganza & The Russell Howard Hour) is coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2024.

In Skin, Harriet weaves together a story of friendship during a wayward time in her life with extraordinary anecdotes from her childhood in Cornwall and candid reflections on personal identity, society and the cunning nature of squirrels. Harriet's unique perspective and sharp wit allow her to create a vivid tapestry of human experiences, exploring her understanding of mental health, addiction and suicide through a lens that is both raw and darkly comedic. Her unmistakable style combines captivating storytelling, hilarious diversions and incisive critiques on the absurdities of everyday life, the impact of friendship, place and community and the complexities of navigating the unexpected.

Harriet performs at major clubs and festivals all over the UK, including numerous critically acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe. Her 2022 show Trigger Warning, which won the Neurodiversity Representation Award, transferred to Soho Theatre and was released by NextUp Comedy. Harriet's TV credits include The Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max), Movie Megastars: Made In The 80s (Sky Max), Rosie Jones' Disability Comedy Extravaganza (UKTV Play) and Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central). Her radio credits include Elephant In The Room (BBC Radio 4), The 13 Million Club (BBC Radio 4) and The Good, The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland). As a comedy writer, Harriet has worked on Jon & Lucy's Odd Couples, Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson and Meet The Richardsons.

Harriet has bipolar and does advocacy work around mental health. She is also the creator of the mental health comedy night Barking Tales. She also hosted the Barking Tales podcast, co-hosted Make Me Happy with Louise Young and has been a guest on Stompcast, Drunk Women Solving Crime, RHLSTP with Richard Herring and Comedian's Comedian with Stu Goldsmith.

Skin is written and performed by Harriet Dyer and directed by acclaimed producer/director Rohan Achraya.

Harriet Dyer: SKIN comes to Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 31st July - 26th August (except 12th August)

Tickets are available at: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/harriet-dyer-skin

