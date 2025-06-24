HOLE! Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A phenomenally funny, bonkers and brilliantly executed musical comedy crafted by the next generation of Broadway talent, Jake Brasch (he/they) and Nadja Leonhard-Hooper (she), HOLE! is a musical comedy about a strict religious sect in Nebraska, who, thanks to an apocalyptic event known as The Great Sucking, are the only humans left on Earth.

In order to survive, they must wear butt plugs at all times or risk the wrath of God, who will suck the "unplugged" up, ass-first, to burn on the face of the sun. But the crazy thing is... they're right.

In a world where pulling your plug spells certain death, two young men who are definitely not in love with each other embark on an epic mission to discover life outside their cult. Along the way, they find themselves, each other & the true meaning of HOLE!

This is an epic love story about what happens when a group of fanatical Nebraskans - and anyone else who happened to be doing butt stuff at the time - are spared by the whims of a wrathful God, and how they continue to live and love after the unimaginable.

HOLE! is a queer, musical blast which is as ridiculous as it is profound.

"The delightful mix of soaring harmonies, outrageous comedy, brazen naughtiness, and deeply humane sincerity is a rare thrill," says director RJ Tolan.

Producers Benjamin Nelson and David Thomas Tao, alongside UK General Management Indigo Productions, commented, "Jake and Nadja have crafted a staggeringly complete musical that's unhinged, hilarious, and deeply heartwarming. We're thrilled to bring their original vision to Edinburgh. Come for the concept, stay for the earworms."

"HOLE! is a musical that should have 40 cast members and a 24 piece orchestra, but instead will be performed by two deranged freaks with a dream," says Jake Brasch.

"We are so excited to share HOLE with ever growing audiences around the world. Wherever we are, we promise to show you HOLE like you've never seen it before," says Nadja Leonhard-Hooper.

American Sing-Song (A.S.S.) is the audacious duo of Brasch and Leonhard-Hooper, who write and perform 20 million dollar musicals with an electric keyboard and trash they found on the street. Following sell-out NYC previews at Ars Nova, CAVEAT and The Bell House, HOLE! lands at Underbelly Cowgate from 31 July - 24th August.

