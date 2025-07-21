HERCULES THE BEAR Will Tour Scotland This Autumn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This Autumn, Tenterhooks will bring the true story of Hercules the Bear to the stage for the first time, touring theatres and community venues across Scotland from 27th September to 29th October. Inspired by the unbelievable life story of the 10-foot grizzly bear raised in Stirlingshire by human parents, Hercules the Bear aims to introduce Scotland's world-famous furry giant to a whole new generation.

Don't you love a tall tale? Like the one about the Scottish couple who raised a 10-foot grizzly bear in their home? Sounds crazy, but it's no joke. It happened in Sheriffmuir in the 1980s!

Brought to Scottish stages by a brilliant team of creatives led by artist, designer and Tenterhooks member Fergus Dunnet, Hercules the Bear tells the completely true story of the grizzly bear bought by Andy and Maggie Robin for £50 from Kingussie's Highland Wildlife Park, which they raised to become a contemporary Scottish folk hero. First appearing alongside Andy on the wrestling circuit, Hercules would go on to achieve worldwide fame after his disappearance while filming a Kleenex advert on Benbecula led to a 24-day bear hunt like no other.

Chat show appearances, a documentary, and a co-starring role alongside James Bond would follow; and now, at long last, Hercules' story will be told on stage for the first time. Hercules the Bear stars Ben Winger and Diane Thornton as Hercules' beloved parents, trainers and bear enthusiasts Andy and Maggie Robin, with Suzie Ferguson as Hercules. While Andy sadly passed away in 2019, Maggie is closely involved with the production and will make a post-show appearance in Ayr on Saturday 27th September to discuss her ‘gentle giant'.

Maggie Robin, adopted mother of Hercules the Bear, commented: “I'm so excited that the story of Hercules - and Andy and I - will be told on stage for the first time. Our time with Hercules was so precious so it's just a pleasure to get to relive it once again. The show Tenterhooks have created is such a great tribute to our special bear for so many reasons, but perhaps most notably because the Hercules puppets are so lifelike! I'm so thrilled to be involved with the tour and can't wait for Hercules to meet audiences the length and breadth of Scotland once again.”

Presented by Tenterhooks - acclaimed Scottish producers of accessible and engaging theatre for audiences of all ages - Hercules the Bear combines theatre, physical comedy and puppetry to tell the wild, funny and touching true story of how a very special grizzly bear became a folk legend. Featuring incredible puppets made by Fergus Dunnet and Gretchen Maynard-Hahn, and expertly brought to life by Suzie Ferguson, this is a fittingly extraordinary tribute to Scotland's most famous bear, to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Tenterhooks (Diane Thornton, Suzie Ferguson and Fergus Dunnet) commented: “It's such a joy to be bringing the story of Hercules, Andy, and Maggie to Scottish stages - and we're so pleased to have Maggie's blessing and for her to join us at various points throughout the tour. Hercules is truly a contemporary Scottish folk hero, so it's a real honour to be able to introduce him to a whole new generation across the country - we can't wait to get started!”

First premiered to sold-out audiences and rave reactions on North Uist last year, Hercules the Bear now tours thanks to the Creative Scotland Touring Fund. The tour begins in Ayr on 27th September before visiting Edinburgh, Dunkeld, Cumbernauld, Crieff, New Galloway, Paisley, Glasgow, North Uist, Stornoway, Inverness, Cromarty, Banchory, Aberdeen, Dunblane, and concluding in Auchterarder with performances on 28th and 29th October.

Before the tour begins, Tenterhooks presents Gaggle, a theatre performance featuring physical comedy, circus and live music, made for audiences of young people with complex additional support needs (ASN) and their families. A non-verbal, highly sensory, and stimulating exploration of the lives of three lighthouse keepers, Gaggle premieres at Beacon Arts Centre on Friday 1st August and at Dunoon Burgh Hall on Saturday 2nd August.